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English NewsEducationRaksha Bandhan 2026: UP Students Send Rakhis And Messages To PM Modi, President And Security Forces Via Post

Raksha Bandhan 2026: UP Students Send Rakhis And Messages To PM Modi, President And Security Forces Via Post

Over 700 UP students joined a Raksha Bandhan campaign in Chandauli, sending Rakhis and messages to PM, President and security forces via post.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 09:41 AM (IST)

The Indian Postal Department organised a Rakhi awareness campaign at Prayag International School, Kurhana, in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Chandauli district. More than 700 children, from toddlers to adults, participated in the programme and sent Rakhis along with congratulatory messages and their thoughts. 

For the campaign, the students used special Rakhi envelopes provided by the Postal Department. The Rakhis and messages were sent to the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister, service personnel, paramilitary forces, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and other security forces.  

ALSO READ: NCERT Third Language Resources 2026 OUT: Check R3 Books, Download Steps And CBSE Exam Rules

Over 700 Children Participate in Rakhi Campaign 

Students across different age groups took part in the campaign organised at the school. Their participation reflected enthusiasm for the Rakhi festival as they prepared Rakhis and messages for those serving the country. 

The children’s excitement was clearly visible while sending their messages along with the Rakhis. The campaign also highlighted their respect for the soldiers of the Indian Army and other security forces. 

Students Send Rakhis to Security Personnel 

As part of the initiative, the students conveyed their greetings and thoughts through the special Rakhi envelopes. Their messages were addressed to a wide range of recipients, including the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister, service personnel, paramilitary forces, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and other security forces. 

The campaign provided the students with an opportunity to express their respect towards the Army, paramilitary forces, and other personnel serving in security roles. 

Postal Department Conducts Awareness Drive 

Dinesh Tiwari, Marketing Executive of Chandauli district, attended the campaign on behalf of the Postal Department. 

From the school, Dean RP Singh and teachers Kumar Nand, Deepmala Yadav, Aparna Banerjee, Ankit Rajput, Jitendra Kumar, Akash Singh Rajput, Vinay Sharma, Akhilesh Pandey, Priyanka Yadav and Neetu Maurya, along with other teachers, were present during the programme. 

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: 10 Schools Shut Till August 23 In Chamoli Amid Dog Attack Fears

School Dean Thanks Postal Department 

Dean RP Singh appreciated the enthusiasm shown by the students and their respect for the Army and paramilitary forces. He thanked the Postal Department for organising the initiative. 

He also used the occasion to make the children aware of the basic spirit of service and the importance of respecting the Indian Army, other security forces and soldiers. 

The campaign at Prayag International School brought together more than 700 participants, who used the special Rakhi envelopes to send Rakhis and messages to national leaders, service personnel and security forces. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News PM Modi Raksha Bandhan 2026 'Narendra Modi' UP Students Send Rakhis To PM Modi UP Students
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