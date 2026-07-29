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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi SIR: Over 75 lakh voter verification forms digitised

Delhi SIR: Over 75 lakh voter verification forms digitised

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI): More than 75 lakh enumeration forms have been digitised under Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with over 52 per cent of the electorate covered, according to the official data released on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI): More than 75 lakh enumeration forms have been digitised under Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with over 52 per cent of the electorate covered, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

The Election Commission's latest status report showed that 75,72,315 enumeration forms had been digitised, accounting for 52.19 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,298 electors. Enumeration forms have been distributed to 1,44,92,544 voters, or 99.88 per cent of the electorate.

Among the 13 districts, Outer North leads the digitisation drive with 64.34 per cent of forms uploaded, followed by South West (62.45 per cent), West (59.46 per cent), North West (58.53 per cent) and Central North (56.72 per cent).

South East recorded the lowest digitisation at 38.51 per cent, followed by East (43.57 per cent), South (45.11 per cent), Central (48.41 per cent) and Old Delhi (48.51 per cent).

In absolute numbers, North East has digitised the highest number of forms at 10,13,554, followed by West (8,65,773), South West (8,30,483) and South (6,06,769).

Distribution of enumeration forms has been completed in 10 districts -- South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Outer North, North East, East, South and West.

Of the remaining districts, South West has achieved 99.98 per cent distribution, Central North 99.95 per cent, while North West remained the lowest at 98.66 per cent.

The Election Commission has extended the SIR schedule in Delhi, allowing booth-level officers (BLOs) to continue house-to-house visits till August 8, instead of the earlier deadline of July 29, to facilitate collection and digitisation of pending enumeration forms.

Under the SIR exercise, BLOs distribute enumeration forms to voters to verify entries in the electoral rolls. The completed forms are then digitised as part of the ongoing revision of Delhi's electoral rolls.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said the Election Commission will work out a mechanism to ensure that voters whose homes have recently been demolished are not excluded from the electoral rolls.

Noting that the issue had emerged ahead of the exercise, Kumar said the concern relates to electors whose registered addresses no longer exist because their houses have been demolished.

Delhi has 13,033 polling booths where the Special Intensive Revision exercise is currently underway. PTI MSJ RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:19 AM (IST)
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