Kejriwal Claims Both His Children Joined CJP March, Slams Police Action On Protesters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he could not participate in the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march, but revealed that both his children joined the protest for several hours.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal strongly criticised the police action against student protesters, alleging that the use of force was unprecedented.

"I couldn't participate in Monday's march, but both my children joined the protesters for four to five hours," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that videos circulating on social media showed students, including young women, being beaten despite offering no resistance.

"I think history has never witnessed an incident of this kind. So many videos are circulating on social media. There are numerous videos in which students are pleading with the police. There are many videos showing young women pleading and folding their hands before the police, yet the police continue to beat them," he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: During a press conference, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) says, “I think history has never witnessed an incident of this kind…So many videos are circulating on social media. There are numerous videos in which students are pleading with the… pic.twitter.com/5JSI4hYjX5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

Kejriwal Alleges Cops Assaulted Students

Kejriwal further alleged that several videos showed unarmed students being assaulted without provocation.

"I saw one video in which two or three police personnel were standing by, and as students walked past, they struck each one with batons. The students were doing nothing. They were not attacking anyone. Yet they continued to beat every student who passed by," he said.

The remarks come a day after clashes erupted during the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march towards Parliament, with Delhi Police using tear gas and batons to disperse protesters after they allegedly attempted to breach security barricades.

Police have maintained that protesters turned violent, while Opposition parties and the CJP have accused security personnel of using excessive force against students.