Delhi govt plans to install solar tree at Secretariat

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI): The Delhi government is planning to install a solar tree at the Secretariat building in a push to its objective of clean-energy adoption, officials said on Friday.

After the successful installation of the solar tree at the Delhi Secretariat, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ministers of the city government and top bureaucrats have their offices, the initiative is planned to be expanded across the city, a senior officer said.

A solar tree refers to photovoltaic (PV) panels arranged in a tree-like structure to maximise the conversion of sunlight into energy.

Officials said besides the PV panels, metal frames, plastics and other materials are used to fashion the entire solar setup into a tree-like structure. The designs vary with the degree of innovation involved.

Solar trees can be seen in many global cities and Delhi will have its own very soon, they said, adding that the power department of the city government is working on the plan to install a solar plant.

The sunlight captured by the PV panels of solar trees is converted into electricity, which is stored in a battery placed at the base of the structure. Also, the panels are designed in a way to rotate and maximise sunlight capture with the passage of time, the officials said. PTI VIT RC

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