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English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand Constable Who Backed CJP Protest Already Faced Dismissal Over Land-Grab Case

Uttarakhand Constable Who Backed CJP Protest Already Faced Dismissal Over Land-Grab Case

Police, however, said Singh is already an accused in a serious criminal case and that dismissal proceedings against him were already underway before the protest.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Linked to land-grab gang, misused his police position.

The Uttarakhand Police has initiated fresh legal and departmental action against suspended constable Sher Singh after a video surfaced showing him addressing a student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials said on Friday.

In the viral video, Singh questioned the government over alleged examination irregularities, claimed that leaked question papers were available at grocery stores and announced his support for the CJP while declaring his resignation from the police service.

Police, however, said Singh is already an accused in a serious criminal case and that dismissal proceedings against him were already underway before the protest.

Suspended For Unauthorised Absence

Kumaon Inspector General (IG) of Police Nivedita Kukreti said Sher Singh, who was posted in Pithoragarh district, had been absent from duty without permission since June 28.

According to the police, the Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police issued him a notice, but after he failed to respond, he was suspended on July 20.

The IG added that dismissal proceedings had already been initiated in connection with an earlier criminal case. Following his remarks at the student protest, police are now taking additional legal and departmental action over what they described as "provocative and irresponsible statements."

Linked To Alleged Land-Grab Network

Sher Singh has also been named in a criminal case linked to an alleged land-grab and intimidation network associated with jailed gangster Praveen Valmiki.

According to police, Valmiki, a history-sheeter with criminal cases registered in Haridwar and Dehradun, allegedly operated a gang involved in offences including murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and illegal land occupation.

Police alleged that gang members, including Manish Baller, Sher Singh and Hasan Abbas Zaidi, worked together to intimidate local residents and illegally acquire land.

ALSO READ: How A Viral 'Cockroach' Remark Sparked Gen Z Protest That Ended In Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

Former Constable Accused Of Misusing Official Position

Investigators alleged that Sher Singh misused his position as a police constable by maintaining contact with Valmiki while the gangster was lodged in Sitarganj Jail and during his court appearances in Roorkee.

Police claimed Singh met the accused multiple times and participated in efforts to pressure a complainant and her family to withdraw a case relating to disputed land.

Authorities further alleged that during one of Valmiki's court appearances, the complainant was brought near the gangster and threatened. Investigators also claimed members of the group later benefited from the sale of the disputed property.

Widow Allegedly Targeted In Land Dispute

According to police, the complainant, a widow from Roorkee, alleged that her brother and brother-in-law had previously been shot by members of the gang, forcing her to leave the city with her children out of fear.

Investigators said that during her absence, the disputed property was allegedly occupied and later sold fraudulently. When she became aware of the transaction, she and her children were allegedly threatened and pressured not to pursue legal action.

Case Registered, Bail Granted

Based on the complaint and evidence collected during the investigation, police registered a case at Gangnahar police station in Haridwar under provisions related to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

Sher Singh was arrested on September 15, 2025, and sent to jail after investigators said they had gathered sufficient evidence linking him to the case. He was later granted bail by the Uttarakhand High Court on November 7, 2025.

Police said the investigation into the alleged land-grab network and the disputed property transaction is continuing, while separate legal and departmental proceedings are now underway against Sher Singh over his remarks at the student protest.

ALSO READ: 'PM Modi Responded Promptly': BJP Defends Govt After Pradhan's Resignation

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Sher Singh arrested and released in connection with the land-grab case?

He was arrested on September 15, 2025, and later granted bail by the Uttarakhand High Court on November 7, 2025. The investigation into the alleged land-grab network is ongoing.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Land Grab Case Sher Singh CJP Protest Sher Singh Already Faced Dismissal
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