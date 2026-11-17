VHP writes to Odisha CM, demands release of 5 Bajrang Dal activists over ''assault'' on tribals

Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar, Nov 16 (PTI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, claiming that the arrest of five Bajrang Dal activists over alleged assault on tribals in Keonjhar district last month was "unlawful", and sought his intervention for the release of the accused.

VHP state president Prafulla Kumar Mishra alleged that the police action was "one-sided and discriminatory".

The five Bajrang Dal activists were arrested on November 10 in connection with a case registered against them at Ghasipura Police Station in Keonjhar.

The activists were booked under various sections of BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly assaulting a few tribals, including women, and ransacking their place of worship over a cow slaughter charge, a police officer said.

The incident took place on October 23, he said.

A separate case has also been registered against a tribal group, based on a complaint lodged by the Bajrang Dal activists, the officer said.

In a letter, the VHP said, “Some individuals were allegedly involved in the slaughter of a cow. The members of the Bajrang Dal had raised their objections before the police officers present at the spot. The police officers intervened, pacified the situation, and the Bajrang Dal activists peacefully left the place without further confrontation.”

However, the Bajrang Dal activists were later allegedly attacked by those involved in the cow slaughter, Mishra alleged, adding that members of the organisation approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

“To our grave disappointment, instead of taking appropriate action on their complaint, the local police allegedly acted in a one-sided and discriminatory manner. Subsequently, several activists were arrested,” Mishra claimed.

Alleging that the arrest of the Bajrang Dal activists was “unlawful” and “malicious,” the VHP state president sought the CM’s intervention to ensure a fair and lawful review of the arrests and their release.

The Ghasipura Police Station official rejected the allegation and said that the police had recovered some weapons, including swords, from the people identifying themselves as Bajrang Dal activists.

The VHP also demanded appropriate departmental and legal proceedings against the police officials concerned over alleged deliberate misconduct, abuse of authority, or dereliction of duty.

A group of tribal outfits have called for a demonstration in Keonjhar town on November 18.

Earlier, a delegation of the BJD, led by its tribal cell president Sudam Marandi, visited the village where the alleged violence took place, and interacted with the tribal community.

“At a time when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi himself belongs to the tribal community, the attack on a place of worship of tribals is highly condemnable,” Marandi said. PTI BBM AAM BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)