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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia-Pak ties, UNSC reforms among subjects selected by parliamentary panel for 2026-27 review

India-Pak ties, UNSC reforms among subjects selected by parliamentary panel for 2026-27 review

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI): Recent developments in India-Pakistan relations, reforming the United Nations and India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) are among the subjects selected for examination by the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs for 2026-2.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Nov 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI): Recent developments in India-Pakistan relations, reforming the United Nations and India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) are among the subjects selected for examination by the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs for 2026-27.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a bulletin issued on Monday, listed the subjects selected by the Committee on External Affairs for the year.

"Committee on External Affairs: Selection of Subjects for the year 2026-27 -- India Europe Relationship: Opportunities and Challenges; Performance of Passport Issuance System including issuance of e- Passports and review of the Indian Passport Act and Rules; Understanding India-China Relations and the way forward," the bulletin read.

Other subjects include recent developments in India-Pakistan relations; India-US relations, including the role of the Quad, challenges and opportunities; and India’s relations with West Asia.

The panel will also examine reforming the United Nations and India’s bid for permanent membership of the UNSC; the country’s Act East Policy and its partnership with ASEAN; the India-Africa strategic partnership; India’s engagement with BRICS; and its soft power and cultural diplomacy.

The functioning of Nalanda University and the South Asian University, including governance, international participation and their contribution to knowledge diplomacy, as well as the functioning of Indian missions abroad, are also among the subjects.

Other subjects include issues relating to emigration, international mobility of skilled professionals and the welfare of the Indian diaspora; India-Bhutan bilateral relations; and strengthening the Indian Foreign Service to meet India’s expanding global responsibilities.

The committee will also examine the role of states and Union Territories in external engagement, including diaspora outreach and investment promotion, as well as the Ministry of External Affairs’ engagement with think tanks and academic institutions. PTI KND MDO

MDO

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 17 November 2026
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