Karnataka On Drought Alert: CM Shivakumar Reviews Situation, Promises Quick Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Interstate river-linking discussions held; centre responded positively.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he was reviewing the situation in various parts of the state amid the prospect of drought in several regions.

The Chief Minister, however, remained non-committal on the demand for a farm loan waiver in view of the drought-like situation, saying, "Let us examine it".

"I have come here to review the drought-like situation. I am meeting people and public representatives. In a couple of days, I will also visit the Belagavi region," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"There is a legal framework for declaring an area drought-affected and for addressing the issues arising out of the situation," he added.

When asked about a farm loan waiver, he said, "How much is the loan, and where? Let us examine it and speak later." During the visit, people submitted petitions seeking solutions to their problems.

To hear and address such grievances, the government has set up a new 'Praja Seva' Department, which will be headed by a minister.

The department will examine citizens' petitions and provide relief wherever possible.

Earlier, at the Government Guest House in Kalaburagi, Shivakumar received petitions directly from members of the public regarding their grievances.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting of the Kalaburagi division and warned that strict action will be taken against officials who show negligence in managing the drought situation affecting the state.

"Our government's primary objective is to provide clean, inclusive governance, promote development, and ensure that even the last person in society receives their civic rights. To achieve this goal, officials must work proactively, responsibly, and in a people-centric manner," he told the officers present at the meeting.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Home Minister Priyank Kharge, several ministers, public representatives of the region and officials were present.

Regarding the state's development and water management, Shivakumar said there is concern across the country over inadequate rainfall. Karnataka's situation is relatively satisfactory.

"With the aim of finding a permanent solution to interstate water disputes, we have held historic-level discussions with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with Union Jal Shakti Minister. The central government has also responded positively to the proposal for the Krishna, Cauvery, and Godavari river-linking project, estimated to cost around Rs 1 lakh crore. We have decided to work together, setting aside political differences, with the welfare of the people of the state as our top priority," he said.

Clarifying the status of development projects initiated by the previous government, the chief minister said all development works that began during the Siddaramaiah-led government's tenure will continue without interruption.

"Along with accelerating development, we will give greater priority to transparency, efficiency, and a people-centric approach in governance," he said.

He also directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure filling of tanks or lakes and adequate distribution of fertilisers.

Speaking on the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state, Shivakumar said not even a single eligible voter should lose the right to vote.

"This is not about politics; it is the government's responsibility to protect every citizen's voting rights. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must visit every household at least three times and ensure that the names of all eligible voters are retained. There will be no compromise on this issue."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)