Congress Writes To CJI Over Poll Process, Seeks SC Intervention On Election Issues

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said electoral democracy in the country faces the "gravest of threats" from the current dispensation and urged the Supreme Court to take firm steps to restore its integrity and accountability.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the Supreme Court is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that injustice is not done and the free and fair nature of elections is protected.

"Electoral democracy in our country faces the gravest of threats from the Modi-Shah regime," he said in his post while releasing a copy of the letter written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by various opposition parties.

He said that on June 28, 23 opposition parties, along with an Independent MP, wrote to the CJI on the flawed SIR process, the "partisan role" of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues.

"It is the role of our judiciary to guard our democracy from the excesses of the executive - especially one which is hell-bent on destroying the Constitutional framework that gives us our democracy.

"In our democracy, the Supreme Court is entrusted with the onerous responsibility of ensuring injustice doesn't prevail. Therefore, it has a vital role to play in protecting the free and fair nature of elections, and also to make sure that they seen to be free and fair. Without this, injustice against 1.4 billion voters persists every single day," he said in his post.

"We are releasing this letter, in the interest of transparency, and in the hope that the Hon'ble Supreme Court will take the firm steps urgently required to restore the integrity and accoutability of and faith in the election process of crores of our people," Venugopal said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)