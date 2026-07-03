Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCongress Writes To CJI Over Poll Process, Seeks SC Intervention On Election Issues

Congress Writes To CJI Over Poll Process, Seeks SC Intervention On Election Issues

The Congress urged the Supreme Court to intervene to protect the integrity of India's electoral process, alleging that electoral democracy faces the "gravest of threats" under the current government.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said electoral democracy in the country faces the "gravest of threats" from the current dispensation and urged the Supreme Court to take firm steps to restore its integrity and accountability.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the Supreme Court is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that injustice is not done and the free and fair nature of elections is protected.

"Electoral democracy in our country faces the gravest of threats from the Modi-Shah regime," he said in his post while releasing a copy of the letter written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by various opposition parties.

He said that on June 28, 23 opposition parties, along with an Independent MP, wrote to the CJI on the flawed SIR process, the "partisan role" of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues.

"It is the role of our judiciary to guard our democracy from the excesses of the executive - especially one which is hell-bent on destroying the Constitutional framework that gives us our democracy.

"In our democracy, the Supreme Court is entrusted with the onerous responsibility of ensuring injustice doesn't prevail. Therefore, it has a vital role to play in protecting the free and fair nature of elections, and also to make sure that they seen to be free and fair. Without this, injustice against 1.4 billion voters persists every single day," he said in his post.

"We are releasing this letter, in the interest of transparency, and in the hope that the Hon'ble Supreme Court will take the firm steps urgently required to restore the integrity and accoutability of and faith in the election process of crores of our people," Venugopal said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Punjab Congress Rift Deepens: Channi Hosts Key Meeting Amid Leadership Buzz in Morinda

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elections CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Writes To CJI Over Poll Process, Seeks SC Intervention On Election Issues
Congress Writes To CJI Over Poll Process, Seeks SC Intervention On Election Issues
India
Monsoon Session Likely From July 20: Govt Eyes Key Constitution Bills, Opposition Prepares Showdown
Monsoon Session Likely From July 20: Govt Eyes Key Constitution Bills, Oppn Prepares Showdown
India
PM Modi To Make First Official Visit To New Zealand Next Week, Says PM Luxon
PM Modi To Make First Official Visit To New Zealand Next Week, Says PM Luxon
India
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised In Jaipur, Set To Undergo Angioplasty Today
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised In Jaipur
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Congress Rift Deepens: Channi Hosts Key Meeting Amid Leadership Buzz in Morinda
Ayodhya Row: Vinay Katiyar Alleges Irregularities in Ram Temple Donations, Calls for Probe Action
Ayodhya Probe: SIT Widens Scope, Scrutinises Land Deals Alongside Donation Theft Case
Mumbai Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Rain Floods City, Safety Lapses Spark BMC Preparedness Debate
Ayodhya Ram Temple Probe: SIT Examines Alleged VIP Darshan Racket Alongside Donation Theft Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget