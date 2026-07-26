President Murmu arrives in Delhi after three-nation European tour

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday arrived here after successfully concluding her three-nation European tour, aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

In the first leg of her tour, Murmu visited Moldova on July 20, the first by any Indian head of state.

During this, the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including agriculture, logistics and infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and innovation.

After Moldova, Murmu visited North Macedonia from July 21 to 22. She is the first Indian president to visit this landlocked country in Southeast Europe.

During this visit, both the nations agreed to double bilateral trade and discussed cooperation in key sectors including tourism, hospitality and filmmaking.

President Murmu addressed the Assembly of North Macedonia as well as the inaugural session of the India-North Macedonia Business Forum.

She also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at a museum in Skopje and visited the Memorial of Mother Teresa.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, the modern-day capital of North Macedonia. She lived in Skopje until 1928, when she left to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland before eventually moving to India.

In the final stretch of her three-nation tour, Murmu arrived in Romania on July 23, the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in over three decades.

During her visit, India and Romania agreed to double trade over the next three years and strengthen cooperation in defence, among other key areas of bilateral partnership.

The President addressed the India-Romania Business Forum on Friday in the country's capital Bucharest and separately held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relations with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

Discussions were also held to finalise a Mobility Partnership Agreement (MPA) for the movement of skilled professionals between India and Romania for mutual benefit.

There are over 13,500 Indians in Romania, including approximately 10,000 workers.

During her trip to Romania, Murmu was also conferred an honorary doctorate by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

The 'Doctor Honoris Causa' is the university's highest academic distinction, awarded to eminent personalities for exceptional contributions to academia, public service and international cooperation.

The President on Saturday met Indian community members and 'Friends of India', before departing for India.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma and Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel, among others, were part of the presidential delegation. PTI AKV RD RD

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