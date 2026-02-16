Congress Vs Congress: Mani Shankar Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet', Attacks Tharoor

Mani Shankar Aiyar has caused controversy with sharp comments criticizing his former party colleagues and expressing doubts about the Congress's chances in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
Aiyar’s latest remarks come amid an ongoing row over his recent praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Senior Congress figure Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again stirred controversy with sharp comments about his former party colleagues. In an interview with NDTV, the former Union minister criticised leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, while expressing doubts about the Congress’s chances in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
He claimed internal divisions within the party would hurt its prospects, remarking that Congress leaders “dislike each other more than they oppose the Communists.”
Aiyar’s latest remarks come amid an ongoing row over his recent praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He had earlier suggested that Vijayan was likely to retain office after the state polls. The Congress promptly distanced itself from his comments, with Khera stating that Aiyar has not been associated with the party for several years and speaks solely in an individual capacity.
Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet'
Aiyar took aim at Khera, describing him as a “puppet” and questioning his role as party spokesperson. He alleged that Khera had been targeting him for the past two years and suggested that the Congress’s current state reflected its choice of representatives.
On Kerala, Aiyar said that while he personally wished for a Congress victory, he did not expect it to happen due to factionalism within the state unit.
He also criticised Tharoor, the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, portraying him as strongly anti-Pakistan and suggesting he harboured ambitions of becoming India’s next foreign minister. Referring to Ramesh, Aiyar remarked that the communications in-charge had to “protect his position.”
Aiyar's Praise For Vijayan
The controversy follows Aiyar’s speech at a Thiruvananthapuram seminar titled “Vision 2031: Development and Democracy,” where he praised Vijayan’s leadership months before the Kerala polls, in which the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will face the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The state Congress unit had reportedly urged several intellectuals not to attend the event.
During his address, Aiyar expressed regret over the absence of his party colleagues and lauded Kerala’s record in strengthening grassroots governance. A former Panchayati Raj minister, he said the state had gone further than others in realising former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s vision of decentralisation. In a dramatic appeal, he urged Vijayan to “carry forward the baton” on panchayati raj reforms.
The Congress leadership responded swiftly. Khera reiterated on social media that Aiyar has had no connection with the party in recent years. Ramesh, meanwhile, asserted that Kerala voters would bring the UDF back to power, promising more accountable governance and alleging tacit cooperation between the LDF and the BJP.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Mani Shankar Aiyar stirred controversy?
What did Aiyar say about the Congress's prospects in Kerala?
Aiyar believes internal divisions within the Congress will hurt its chances in Kerala, stating leaders dislike each other more than they oppose the Communists.
How has the Congress responded to Aiyar's comments?
The Congress has distanced itself from Aiyar's remarks, with Pawan Khera stating Aiyar has not been associated with the party for years and speaks individually.
What are Aiyar's specific criticisms of Congress leaders?
Aiyar called Pawan Khera a 'puppet', questioned Shashi Tharoor's stance on Pakistan and ambitions, and noted Jairam Ramesh needed to 'protect his position'.
What prompted Aiyar's praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan?
Aiyar praised Vijayan's leadership at a seminar, lauding Kerala's record in grassroots governance and decentralized reforms, urging Vijayan to continue the work.