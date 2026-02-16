Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress Vs Congress: Mani Shankar Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet', Attacks Tharoor

Congress Vs Congress: Mani Shankar Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet', Attacks Tharoor

Aiyar’s latest remarks come amid an ongoing row over his recent praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior Congress figure Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again stirred controversy with sharp comments about his former party colleagues. In an interview with NDTV, the former Union minister criticised leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, while expressing doubts about the Congress’s chances in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

He claimed internal divisions within the party would hurt its prospects, remarking that Congress leaders “dislike each other more than they oppose the Communists.”

Aiyar’s latest remarks come amid an ongoing row over his recent praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He had earlier suggested that Vijayan was likely to retain office after the state polls. The Congress promptly distanced itself from his comments, with Khera stating that Aiyar has not been associated with the party for several years and speaks solely in an individual capacity.

Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet'

Aiyar took aim at Khera, describing him as a “puppet” and questioning his role as party spokesperson. He alleged that Khera had been targeting him for the past two years and suggested that the Congress’s current state reflected its choice of representatives.

On Kerala, Aiyar said that while he personally wished for a Congress victory, he did not expect it to happen due to factionalism within the state unit.

He also criticised Tharoor, the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, portraying him as strongly anti-Pakistan and suggesting he harboured ambitions of becoming India’s next foreign minister. Referring to Ramesh, Aiyar remarked that the communications in-charge had to “protect his position.”

Aiyar's Praise For Vijayan

The controversy follows Aiyar’s speech at a Thiruvananthapuram seminar titled “Vision 2031: Development and Democracy,” where he praised Vijayan’s leadership months before the Kerala polls, in which the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will face the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The state Congress unit had reportedly urged several intellectuals not to attend the event.

During his address, Aiyar expressed regret over the absence of his party colleagues and lauded Kerala’s record in strengthening grassroots governance. A former Panchayati Raj minister, he said the state had gone further than others in realising former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s vision of decentralisation. In a dramatic appeal, he urged Vijayan to “carry forward the baton” on panchayati raj reforms.

The Congress leadership responded swiftly. Khera reiterated on social media that Aiyar has had no connection with the party in recent years. Ramesh, meanwhile, asserted that Kerala voters would bring the UDF back to power, promising more accountable governance and alleging tacit cooperation between the LDF and the BJP.

Related Video

Explosion in Bhubaneswar: Two Dead While Making Crude Bomb

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Mani Shankar Aiyar stirred controversy?

Mani Shankar Aiyar has caused controversy with sharp comments criticizing his former party colleagues and expressing doubts about the Congress's chances in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

What did Aiyar say about the Congress's prospects in Kerala?

Aiyar believes internal divisions within the Congress will hurt its chances in Kerala, stating leaders dislike each other more than they oppose the Communists.

How has the Congress responded to Aiyar's comments?

The Congress has distanced itself from Aiyar's remarks, with Pawan Khera stating Aiyar has not been associated with the party for years and speaks individually.

What are Aiyar's specific criticisms of Congress leaders?

Aiyar called Pawan Khera a 'puppet', questioned Shashi Tharoor's stance on Pakistan and ambitions, and noted Jairam Ramesh needed to 'protect his position'.

What prompted Aiyar's praise for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan?

Aiyar praised Vijayan's leadership at a seminar, lauding Kerala's record in grassroots governance and decentralized reforms, urging Vijayan to continue the work.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mani Shankar Aiyar Shashi Tharoor Pawan Khera
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
World
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
Cricket
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
Advertisement

Videos

Explosion in Bhubaneswar: Two Dead While Making Crude Bomb
AI Impact Expo: PM Modi to Inaugurate Global Summit at Bharat Mandapam
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Post India-Pak Clash: Shoaib Akhtar Blames ‘System’ for Pakistan’s Defeat
Political Storm: Priyank Kharge’s Sharp Attack on RSS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget