Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress MP Calls Op Sindoor A ‘Govt Tamasha’; LJP MP Says ‘New India Lights Pyres Of Enemies, Not Candles’

Congress MP Calls Op Sindoor A ‘Govt Tamasha’; LJP MP Says ‘New India Lights Pyres Of Enemies, Not Candles’

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Praniti Shinde criticised Operation Sindoor as a "tamasha", questioning its achievements. LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary lauded the operation as a sign of a strong "New India."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 12:19 AM (IST)

Congress MP Praniti Shinde in the Lok Sabha on Monday called Operation Sindoor a government-driven “tamasha” (spectacle) meant for media consumption rather than a substantive military achievement. 

During a discussion in the House, Shinde raised pointed questions about the military operation’s actual outcomes, demanding transparency from the Centre. “No one is telling us what was achieved in this Operation. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible and whose mistake is this, should be answered by the government,” she said.

The Congress leader expressed scepticism about the government’s claims, arguing that the operation lacked clarity on key aspects like apprehensions, damages, and accountability.

"This government sends soldiers to war, but warns the enemy before attacking. Is this not putting the lives of our soldiers at risk?" said Congress MP Praniti Shinde in Lok Sabha.

The word 'tamasha' from her speech has been expunged.

LJP MP Backs Government, Says ‘New India Lights Pyres of Enemies’

Meanwhile, in a strong defence of the Centre’s action, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary delivered an emotive speech lauding Operation Sindoor, stating, “This is a new India. And after a terrorist attack, this India does not light candles; it lights the pyres of its enemies.”

She further added, “This new India is the one that walks on the path shown by Gautam Buddha and Mahavir Ji for peace, but if it is a matter of national security and national interest, then it also knows how to lift the bow of Lord Shri Ram and the Sudarshan Chakra of Shri Krishna.”

Criticising a section of political discourse, she remarked, “The unfortunate thing is that even today there are people in our country who feel more sad for Palestine than Pahalgam because it does not benefit their politics.”

Rajnath Singh Defends Operation Sindoor, Hits Out at Opposition

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Opposition of posing questions that, in his view, did not resonate with national sentiment. Responding to concerns over possible aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor, Singh said, “Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments.”

Singh described the operation — which was launched on May 7 following the deadly terrorist strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on April 22 — as a clear success.

“If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes… If you have a question to ask, it should be whether Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed,” the Defence Minister stated.

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. A ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was reached shortly after, on May 10.

Also read
Published at : 28 Jul 2025 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamasha Parliament Monsoon Session Praniti Shinde Lok Sabha Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) ABP LIVE BREAKING NEWS CONGRESS Shambhavi Choudhary PARLIAMENT Operation Sindoor India Pakistan Conflict Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LJP RV
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Congress, Trains Guns At Rahul Gandhi Over China 'Warning'
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Trains Guns At Rahul Over China 'Warning'
India
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
India
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget