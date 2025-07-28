Congress MP Praniti Shinde in the Lok Sabha on Monday called Operation Sindoor a government-driven “tamasha” (spectacle) meant for media consumption rather than a substantive military achievement.

During a discussion in the House, Shinde raised pointed questions about the military operation’s actual outcomes, demanding transparency from the Centre. “No one is telling us what was achieved in this Operation. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible and whose mistake is this, should be answered by the government,” she said.

The Congress leader expressed scepticism about the government’s claims, arguing that the operation lacked clarity on key aspects like apprehensions, damages, and accountability.

"This government sends soldiers to war, but warns the enemy before attacking. Is this not putting the lives of our soldiers at risk?" said Congress MP Praniti Shinde in Lok Sabha.

The word 'tamasha' from her speech has been expunged.

LJP MP Backs Government, Says ‘New India Lights Pyres of Enemies’

Meanwhile, in a strong defence of the Centre’s action, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary delivered an emotive speech lauding Operation Sindoor, stating, “This is a new India. And after a terrorist attack, this India does not light candles; it lights the pyres of its enemies.”

She further added, “This new India is the one that walks on the path shown by Gautam Buddha and Mahavir Ji for peace, but if it is a matter of national security and national interest, then it also knows how to lift the bow of Lord Shri Ram and the Sudarshan Chakra of Shri Krishna.”

Criticising a section of political discourse, she remarked, “The unfortunate thing is that even today there are people in our country who feel more sad for Palestine than Pahalgam because it does not benefit their politics.”

Rajnath Singh Defends Operation Sindoor, Hits Out at Opposition

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Opposition of posing questions that, in his view, did not resonate with national sentiment. Responding to concerns over possible aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor, Singh said, “Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments.”

Singh described the operation — which was launched on May 7 following the deadly terrorist strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on April 22 — as a clear success.

“If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes… If you have a question to ask, it should be whether Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed,” the Defence Minister stated.

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. A ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was reached shortly after, on May 10.