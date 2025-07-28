‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gogoi Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump’s Claims

During a heated debate in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Modi government, raising critical questions about the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack, the ceasefire announcement, and alleged aircraft losses.

Taking the floor during the discussion, Gogoi pointedly asked, “Rajnath Singh ji gave a lot of information, but as Defence Minister, he never mentioned how terrorists from Pakistan reached Pahalgam and killed 26 people… It is our duty to ask these questions in the interest of the nation.”

He further questioned why, even after 100 days, the perpetrators behind the attack were not brought to justice. “Today, you have drones, Pegasus, satellites, CRPF, BSF, CISF and the Defence Minister went there a few days ago, but still you are not able to catch them... It took almost 1 hour for an ambulance to reach Baisaran, where the attack took place. The army came on foot. I cannot forget those visuals when a mother and her daughter saw an Indian soldier; they started crying. They thought the terrorist wearing the uniform of a soldier who killed people in Baisaran was waiting for them. That soldier had to say that he was an Indian, and you were safe... This is the kind of terror the people had there. Rajnath Ji, you should have spoken one word on this terror,” he said.

“In the end, who takes responsibility for the Pahalgam attack? The LG of Jammu and Kashmir. If someone needs to take the responsibility, it is the Union Home Minister. Union Home Minister and the Central Govt cannot hide behind the LG,” he pointedly remarked, demanding accountability from Amit Shah.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the site post-attack, despite returning from Saudi Arabia. “The government is so weak and cowardly that it said that the tour operators are responsible for taking people to Baisaran without their permission or licence... PM Modi came back from Saudi Arabia, but he did not visit Pahalgam. He attended a government program and addressed a political rally in Bihar. If someone went to Pahalgam, it was our leader Rahul Gandhi,” said Gogoi.

He described the government’s attitude as “arrogant”, alleging, “They feel no one can question them, no matter how big their mistake is.”

‘Why Did India Back Down?’: Gaurav Gogoi

Gogoi voiced concern over the sudden halt in military operations and questioned the motives behind the ceasefire, “The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender?”

Referring to remarks made by US President Donald Trump, Gogoi said, “The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire.” He added, “The whole country and the opposition was behind Prime Minister Modi… But suddenly a ceasefire was announced? Why did you back down? Who did you surrender to?”

“What were the circumstances that, despite having the best fighter jets and pilots in the world, we had to attack from a distance? Why couldn’t we go closer? Why did the CDS have to say that we made some mistakes on the first day but later ratified them? Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said Pakistan was right in front, but China was supporting them. I want to ask Defence Minister Rajnath Singh why he did not name China even once in his speech. The Army is saying we may have to face not just two fronts but three, and that there may be convergence between Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, himself had warned the government about this two-front situation. I want the defence minister and the prime minister to tell the House how much help Pakistan is getting from China,” he remarked.

‘Were Our Jets Shot Down?’: Gaurav Gogoi

The Congress MP also alleged the government was withholding information about the outcome of Operation Sindoor, particularly regarding alleged aircraft losses. “We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied,” Gogoi stated in Parliament.

Criticising India’s foreign policy positioning, Gogoi questioned international narratives that continued to hyphenate India with Pakistan. “How can we say that our foreign policy is a success? Even our allies have hyphenated India-Pakistan. In the Brazil document, the assault in Pakistan was mentioned and not India. What do you have to say about IMF and World Bank aid to Pakistan? This money will go to the places we attacked, as Pakistan’s Army holds the remote control of their government.”

On the FATF status, he added, “Not even one country has declared Pakistan as a terror state? They were taken out of the FATF grey list in 2022.”

Defence Minister Says No External Pressure On Ceasefire, Operation Sindoor Objective Achieved

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the House that Operation Sindoor had met its strategic goals and there was no external compulsion to halt the action. “Operation Sindoor was paused as the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives,” he said, rejecting allegations that pressure from international quarters influenced the decision.

Singh emphasised that the operation was a swift and precise military response, conducted over 22 minutes, targeting nine terror sites including seven full destructions. “The attacks were non-escalatory in nature,” he said, adding that the Indian side took utmost care to avoid civilian harm.

He also dismissed the ceasefire claim linked to the US, saying, “To say or believe that Operation Sindoor was stopped under any pressure is baseless and completely incorrect.”

Highlighting the success of the mission, the Defence Minister said, “Operation Sindoor symbol of our strength… demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens.”

Singh reiterated that India’s intent was not to capture territory but to dismantle terror infrastructure. “India first extends hand of friendship, but it also knows how to twist the wrist if any country betrays it,” he concluded.