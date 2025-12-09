Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos

IndiGo, despite claiming stabilised services, must now cancel over 200 daily flights. The airline is complying with fare caps and refunding affected passengers, while the government investigates and warns of further penalties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 08:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The government has directed IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, to cut its operations by 10 per cent after more than 2,000 flight cancellations sparked widespread chaos for passengers. The decision comes despite the airline’s claims that its services have stabilised.

With IndiGo operating about 2,200 flights daily, the order will lead to the cancellation of over 200 flights each day. The move marks a significant escalation by the Civil Aviation Ministry after earlier warnings and regulatory action failed to fully stem the crisis.

Ministry Cites Stability, Airline Says All Routes Will Be Maintained

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, IndiGo said the curtailment was aimed at stabilising operations and reducing cancellations. “The ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall IndiGo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding with it, IndiGo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,” the airline said.

The airline added that it had been instructed to comply with all government directives, including fare caps and passenger convenience measures, without any exception. The development followed a meeting earlier in the day between IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry. Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu also confirmed the discussions in a post on X.

Refunds, DGCA Action and Warning of Further Penalties

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had ordered a 5 per cent curtailment of IndiGo’s services, a figure that has now been doubled by the ministry. IndiGo also said that 100 per cent of refunds for flights affected till December 6 had been completed, adding that strict instructions had been issued to expedite the remaining refunds and baggage handover.

Ahead of his meeting with ministry officials, Elbers had claimed on X that the airline was “back on its feet” and thanked customers for their continued support amid the disruption.

The government had already issued stern warnings to IndiGo. Minister Naidu told Parliament on Tuesday that the aviation watchdog had served show-cause notices to the airline’s top management and launched a formal investigation. “Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action as empowered under the Aircraft Rules and Act will be taken,” he said.

The latest order signals a tough stance by the government as it seeks to restore stability in the aviation sector and address mounting passenger grievances following one of the worst operational crises faced by the airline in recent years.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 08:16 PM (IST)
