Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas In 1st T20I

India put on a dominant performance in the first T20I against South Africa, powered by a sensational innings from Hardik Pandya and an incisive display from the bowlers. Pandya smashed an unbeaten 59 off just 28 balls, helping India post a competitive total of 175/6. In reply, the Proteas struggled from the start, losing early wickets to a disciplined Indian attack.

Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel shared the spoils, leaving South Africa reeling at 61/5 and eventually bowled out for 74. India secured a comprehensive 101-run victory, setting the tone for the series in emphatic fashion.

Pandya's masterclass that defined IND-SA 1st T20I

India got their T20I series off to a flying start with a dominant performance. Early nerves saw the innings wobble, but Hardik Pandya took charge, crafting a brilliant knock on a tricky pitch and lifting India to a competitive total. While other batters struggled for timing, Pandya’s innings ensured India posted a challenging score.

When the bowlers took over, South Africa’s top-order collapsed rapidly, with de Kock, Stubbs, Markram, and Miller all back in the pavilion before reaching 50. Dewald Brevis resisted valiantly, but with the required rate mounting, South Africa fell short and were bundled out for just 74.

The bowlers on both sides capitalized on the conditions, yet it was Pandya’s masterclass that defined the match.

IND v SA 1st T20I - Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

India Bench: Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

South Africa Bench: Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Reeza Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde