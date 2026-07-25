'Modi Had To Bow': CJP, Opposition Celebrate After Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Resignation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amidst widespread NEET protests.

His resignation letter cited national interest and student well-being.

Opposition parties and CJP declared Pradhan's resignation a victory.

Centre has not yet confirmed resignation acceptance or next steps.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a letter stating that he had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development drew immediate reactions from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and Opposition leaders, who described it as a victory for the student movement that has been protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

CJP, Opposition Celebrate 'Victory'

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke declared, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.” Congress leader Manish Sisodia also hailed the development, saying, "Salute to the youth power of the nation... Salute to GenZ.. Salute to every activist. A corrupt Education Minister had to resign. Modi had to bow before GenZ."

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "Congratulations Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns. At what cost Peaceful protesters : Lathicharged, Suffered injuries, pellets embedded in eyes, Went on a hunger strike for 23 days, Who pays for this !"

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, "The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan comes only after sustained pressure from peaceful protesters, students, and the Opposition. I congratulate every protester who stood firm on the #NEETUG issue. But this cannot be the end, we demand real accountability, comprehensive educational reforms, and a detailed discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament."

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy."

Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy. pic.twitter.com/whzjhwSjOs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2026

Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar told ANI, "This resignation alone is not the solution. Definitely, it is the result of the peaceful protest by the students... But this resignation alone is not the solution for what we are asking. All of us wanted to ban NEET, and we don't want NEET."

Pradhan Says Resignation Is In National Interest

In the letter posted on Saturday, Pradhan said his decision was aimed at preventing the ongoing agitation from adversely affecting students and the country.

He wrote, "...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister."

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The letter comes amid prolonged demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and protests in several states over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Resignation Follows Weeks Of Student Protests

The demand for Pradhan's resignation became the focal point of the agitation led by the CJP, which accused the Centre of failing to ensure accountability in the wake of the alleged examination irregularities.

The protests witnessed sit-ins, hunger strikes, marches towards Parliament and multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and protest leaders. Security was tightened across Delhi and several parts of the country as the demonstrations intensified.

Centre Yet To Announce Next Steps

While Pradhan has stated that he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been no official announcement from the Centre on whether the resignation has been accepted or who will take charge of the Education Ministry.