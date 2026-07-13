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English NewsNewsIndiaUddhav Thackeray Backs CJP Protest Over Exam Irregularities, Urges Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

Uddhav Thackeray Backs CJP Protest Over Exam Irregularities, Urges Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said the agitation over alleged examination irregularities should receive cross-party support while urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uddhav Thackeray backed exam protest, urging non-political support.
  • CJP demands minister's resignation, compensation for student deaths.
  • Activist Wangchuk on hunger strike, health deteriorating significantly.
  • CJP plans July 20 Parliament march; Sena (UBT) to support.

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed the protest of Cockroach Janta Party and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, saying parties should support the agitation without bringing in their political affiliations.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, should also back the agitation, Thackeray said at a press conference here, while appealing to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike, saying his life was precious.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged examination irregularities has been underway for 24 days now.

It has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide since the NEET paper leak in May this year. A re-exam was held last month.

The CJP's protest began on June 20, while educator and activist Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. Wangchuk's health has deteriorated, with doctors on Sunday reporting a drop in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began.

The outfit has announced a march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Thackeray said parties should back the CJP protest "without any political flag". Even Rahul Gandhi should support the agitation, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

There was nothing lowly in asking Union Education Minister Pradhan to resign, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

On July 20, when the CJP undertakes a protest march to Parliament in New Delhi, the Sena (UBT) will also stage a protest in Maharashtra to extend support to the cause, he said.

The Sena (UBT) MPs will raise this issue during the monsoon session, Thackeray said.

He also appealed to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike, saying his life is precious to the country, as the government doesn't seem to care about the protest.

Thackeray also said he will go to Nagpur on July 18 for the 'Ram Raksha' protest, which he launched earlier this month against the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main demands of the protest supported by Uddhav Thackeray?

The protest demands Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.

Who is leading the protest over alleged exam irregularities?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) initiated the protest at Jantar Mantar. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the agitation and is on an indefinite hunger strike.

What is the current condition of Sonam Wangchuk, who is part of the protest?

Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike, and his health has deteriorated. Doctors reported a drop in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg.

How will the Shiv Sena (UBT) support the ongoing protest?

The Sena (UBT) will stage a protest in Maharashtra on July 20 and its MPs will raise the issue during the Monsoon Session. Uddhav Thackeray also urged other parties to back the agitation.

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Uddhav Thackeray CJP Protest
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