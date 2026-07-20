After CJP-Nadda Meet, Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting: Was Pradhan's Exit Discussed?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders met JP Nadda, demanding Education Minister's resignation.

Centre held high-level meeting following CJP's resignation demands.

CJP protested, demanding Pradhan's resignation, activist's release, compensation.

After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)- Union Minister JP Nadda meeting, the Centre held a high-level meeting at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office, attended by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju. The meeting is over but the question remains same will the Education Minister tender his resignation.

As the meeting came after the CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union minister JP Nadda, in which they demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X, Das said, "Ashutosh Ranka and I met Union Health Minister JP Nadda. We informed him about our demands, including the immediate resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We are now waiting for the next course of action."

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CJP Seeks Rs1 Crore Compensation

Meanwhile, reports emerged that a large number of protesters had been detained.

In a post on X, Ashutosh Ranka said JP Nadda had sought time to discuss the party's demands with the BJP leadership. According to him, the demands include the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

🚨#ImportantAnnouncement: @AshutoshRanka and I have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.



The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no… pic.twitter.com/vzLluczbkV — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reiterated the party's demands, saying, "Our demands are clear. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. The families of students who died by suicide should be given Rs 1 crore as compensation. Sonam Wangchuk should also be released immediately."

Protest Over Alleged NEET-UG Irregularities

Tension prevailed in Delhi throughout the day as CJP supporters participated in the "Sansad Chalo" protest, demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

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As protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, they were stopped by police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

The protest sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination-related irregularities, including concerns surrounding the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The developments have intensified concerns over the fairness and credibility of competitive examinations across the country.