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English NewsNewsIndiaAfter CJP-Nadda Meet, Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting: Was Pradhan's Exit Discussed?

After CJP-Nadda Meet, Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting: Was Pradhan's Exit Discussed?

After CJP met JP Nadda over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting. CJP reiterated its demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leaders met JP Nadda, demanding Education Minister's resignation.
  • Centre held high-level meeting following CJP's resignation demands.
  • CJP protested, demanding Pradhan's resignation, activist's release, compensation.

After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)- Union Minister JP Nadda meeting, the Centre held a high-level meeting at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office, attended by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju. The meeting is over but the question remains same will the Education Minister tender his resignation.

As the meeting came after the CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union minister JP Nadda, in which they demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X, Das said, "Ashutosh Ranka and I met Union Health Minister JP Nadda. We informed him about our demands, including the immediate resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We are now waiting for the next course of action."

Also Read: 'Don't Politicise It': Supreme Court On Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

CJP Seeks Rs1 Crore Compensation

Meanwhile, reports emerged that a large number of protesters had been detained.

In a post on X, Ashutosh Ranka said JP Nadda had sought time to discuss the party's demands with the BJP leadership. According to him, the demands include the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reiterated the party's demands, saying, "Our demands are clear. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. The families of students who died by suicide should be given Rs 1 crore as compensation. Sonam Wangchuk should also be released immediately."

Protest Over Alleged NEET-UG Irregularities

Tension prevailed in Delhi throughout the day as CJP supporters participated in the "Sansad Chalo" protest, demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Also Read: Was Sonam Wangchuk's wife assaulted? Here's What Delhi Police Said

As protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, they were stopped by police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

The protest sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination-related irregularities, including concerns surrounding the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The developments have intensified concerns over the fairness and credibility of competitive examinations across the country.

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of the high-level meeting at Amit Shah's office?

The Centre held a high-level meeting, attended by Union ministers, following the CJP's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The meeting focused on the aftermath of the CJP-Nadda discussions.

What were the main demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

The CJP demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk. They also sought ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

How did Union Health Minister JP Nadda respond to the CJP's demands?

JP Nadda sought time to discuss the CJP's demands with the BJP leadership. These demands included the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for affected families.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk DHarmendra Pradhan Cockroach Janta Party Protest CJP Protest Live Updates
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