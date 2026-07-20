Was Sonam Wangchuk's wife assaulted? Here's What Delhi Police Said

Delhi Police on Monday dismissed as "false" viral claims alleging that a woman named Geetanjali and a 12-year-old girl were assaulted during the Cockroach janta Party protest in the national capital.

The clarification came after CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged on social media that Geetanjali's hair had been pulled by Delhi Police, a 12-year-old girl had suffered a head injury, and that 40 to 50 others had sustained serious injuries.

In a post on X, Das wrote: "GEETANJALI JI'S HAIR PULLED BY DELHI POLICE, ASSAULTED. A 12 YEAR OLD GIRL'S HEAD HAS BEEN BROKEN. 40-50 OTHER HEADS BROKEN! @DelhiPolice WHAT IS GOING ON!?"

Fact check

False information is being currently circulated on social media regarding the posts claim that an individual named Geetanjali, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted, had her hair pulled, sustained a head injury, and approximately 40 to 50 other individuals suffered broken… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2026

Responding to the claim, Delhi Police's fact-check unit said the allegations were incorrect and urged people not to circulate misinformation.

"False information is being currently circulated on social media regarding the posts claiming that an individual named Geetanjali, a 12-year-old girl, was assaulted, had her hair pulled, sustained a head injury, and approximately 40 to 50 other individuals suffered broken heads," Delhi Police said.

"This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information," it added.

Also read: Omar Abdullah's Swipe At Rivals During J&K Statehood Protest: 'Some Sit At Home Posting Tweets'

The police did not provide any additional details about the protest or whether any injuries were reported, but categorically denied the specific allegations made in the viral posts.

'To Be Clear, Sonam Wangchuk's partner Gitanjali': CJP

Later, Saurav Das again claimed that he said that Sonam Wangchuk's partner Gitanjali's hair was pulled by Delhi police.

"TO BE CLEAR: SONAM WANGCHUK’S PARTNER @GitanjaliAngmo's HAIR WAS PULLED. SHE WAS ASSAULTED BY THE DELHI POLICE! BRUTAL CRACKDOWN ONGOING AT JANTAR MANTAR!" Das said in a post on X.

TO BE CLEAR: SONAM WANGCHUK’S PARTNER @GitanjaliAngmo’s HAIR WAS PULLED. SHE WAS ASSAULTED BY THE DELHI POLICE!



BRUTAL CRACKDOWN ONGOING AT JANTAR MANTAR! https://t.co/soRgky8914 — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026

CJP Meets JP Nadda, Lays Three Demands



CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Monday met BJP president JP Nadda and submitted a memorandum listing three key demands related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the party's ongoing protest in Delhi. The CJP claimed that Nadda assured the delegation the demands would be discussed with the party leadership.

The meeting came as the CJP continued its "Sansad Chalo" protest in the national capital, demanding accountability from the Centre over alleged examination irregularities. In a post on X, Das said the delegation handed over a written memorandum outlining the party's demands, adding that Nadda assured them he would take up the matter with the leadership. Speaking after the meeting, Ranka said Nadda had sought time to discuss the demands internally. The memorandum called for the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide. The meeting followed the Union government's invitation to the CJP for talks, even as thousands of protesters continued their march towards Parliament under the party's "Sansad Chalo" campaign. Also read: CJP Clarifies Dipke Not Detained; Huge Crowd Remains Outside Kerala House The protest centres on the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination-related issues, including concerns over the CBSE Class 12 examinations. Police deployed personnel across central Delhi to prevent demonstrators from reaching Parliament, while security remained on high alert throughout the day.