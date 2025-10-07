Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Congress Chief Breaks Down Over Attack On CJI Gavai: ‘Feudal Mindset Cannot Accept Dalit As CJI'

The Bihar Congress Chief stated that while attempts may be made to disrespect Dalit leaders, constitutional heads, it cannot halt the progress or efforts of communities striving for equality.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Ram broke down during a press briefing over the attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, linking the incident to the longstanding struggles of Dalit communities in India. The Congress leader condemned the attack and called for respect towards the judiciary and constitutional offices.

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Ram said, “His pain is being felt by all Dalits who associate themselves with the attack on B.R. Gavai. It’s an attack on the Supreme Court and a disrespect to crores of Dalits. When B.R. Gavai was appointed CJI, people with a feudal mindset did not come to receive him. Dalits have been suppressed for centuries, but B.R. Ambedkar gave us opportunities. The BJP can disrespect people, but it cannot stop us”, news agency PTI reported

The attack took place when a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai in the Supreme Court premises. The incident has been widely reported and condemned across political parties, drawing attention to security arrangements and the protection of high-ranking judicial officials.

The Bihar Congress Chief stated that while attempts may be made to disrespect Dalit leaders and constitutional representatives, it cannot halt the progress or efforts of communities striving for equality. He stressed that milestones such as Gavai’s elevation to CJI represent decades of struggle and achievement for the Dalit community, which must be acknowledged and respected.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with calls for stricter security measures at courts and a renewed focus on the dignity and rights of marginalised communities. 

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS SUpreme COurt BIHAR Bihar Congress Chief CJI BR Gavai CJI GAVAI ATTACK Dalit Leaders
