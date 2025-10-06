In an unprecedented security breach inside the Supreme Court, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B R Gavai during court proceedings on Monday, triggering nationwide outrage and condemnation from political leaders and legal bodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said: “Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.”

CJI Unfazed, Asks Court to ‘Ignore’ Incident

According to news agency PTI, the CJI, who was presiding over a bench alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran, remained composed after the incident and instructed court officials and security personnel to “just ignore” it. He directed them to let off the lawyer with a warning, saying, “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”

The lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, was immediately restrained by security personnel before he could execute the act. He was later escorted out of the courtroom. Witnesses said Kishore shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), as he was being taken away.

Lawyer Questioned, Bar Council Suspends Licence

Police sources told PTI that Kishore, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi, was questioned for over three hours inside the Supreme Court premises before being allowed to leave at 2 p.m., as no formal complaint was filed. His shoes were also returned.

Officials said a note bearing the slogan “India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma” was found in his possession, along with cards of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Shahdara Bar Association. The lawyer allegedly told police he was upset over the CJI’s comments in a recent case related to the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) issued an interim suspension of Kishore’s licence. BCI chairperson and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the act was “prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court” and violated the professional conduct rules under the Advocates Act, 1961.

The BCI’s order noted: “On the basis of prima facie material, it appears that at about 11.35 am on 6 October 2025, in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court of India, you i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi, removed your sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India during ongoing proceedings, whereupon you were detained by security.”

Political and Legal Fraternity Condemns Attack

The incident drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum and legal fraternity. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, “It is not just an attack on the CJI but on our Constitution and no words are enough to condemn such an act. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the incident “unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent,” adding that it was “an attack on the dignity of our Judiciary and the rule of law.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called the episode “unfortunate and condemnable,” attributing it to “misinformation on social media.” He said, “It is really heartening that the Chief Justice of India reacted with magnanimity… I only hope that this magnanimity is not treated by others as the weakness of the institution.”

Senior advocate Indira Jaising told PTI that the act amounted to “an attack on the institution as a whole.” She said, “It calls for investigation. I consider it to be an attack on the institution as a whole, not just the Chief Justice.”

Bar Associations Express ‘Outrage’

The Supreme Court Bar Association expressed its “profound shock, outrage, and unequivocal condemnation” over what it called a “reprehensible act.” In a unanimously passed resolution, it said the lawyer’s behaviour was “utterly unbecoming of an officer of the Court” and “strikes at the very foundation of mutual respect that underpins the relationship between the Bench and the Bar.”

Similarly, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) described the attempt as a “disrespectful and intemperate gesture” by an advocate.

CJI’s Earlier Remarks on Khajuraho Case

According to PTI, Kishore’s act may have been linked to his displeasure over remarks made by the CJI during a September hearing of a plea seeking the reinstallation of a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple in Khajuraho. Dismissing the plea as a publicity stunt, the CJI had said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation…. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”

After criticism on social media, the CJI later clarified that he respects all religions.

(With inputs from PTI)