Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCentre Approves Two Major Highway Projects Worth Rs 20,668 Crore

Centre Approves Two Major Highway Projects Worth Rs 20,668 Crore

The proposed Nashik-Akkalkot corridor will link several major national transport routes, enhancing east-west connectivity across the country.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway corridor linking Nashik, Solapur and Akkalkot in Maharashtra. The 374-km project will be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) model at an estimated capital cost of Rs 19,142 crore. The corridor is aimed at improving regional connectivity, cutting travel time significantly and strengthening integrated transport infrastructure under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

Strategic Connectivity Across Industrial Corridors

The proposed Nashik-Akkalkot corridor will link several major national transport routes, enhancing east-west connectivity across the country. It will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhawan Port interchange, the Agra-Mumbai corridor at Nashik through NH-60 (Adegaon), and the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri near Nashik.

Once completed, the corridor will enable through connectivity from India’s west coast to the east coast. On the eastern side, four-lane highway corridors are already under development from Chennai to Hasapur on the Maharashtra border via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadapa and Kurnool, covering around 700 km. Together, these routes are expected to form a continuous high-capacity transport spine for passenger and freight movement.

Reduced Travel Time & Economic Boost

The six-lane access-controlled highway is designed to support an average vehicle speed of 60 km/h, with a design speed of 100 km/h. The project is expected to reduce travel time by nearly 17 hours and shorten the travel distance by 201 km, representing a reduction of about 45 per cent compared with existing routes.

The improved connectivity will boost logistics efficiency for freight linked to major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes, including Kopparthy and Orvakal. The Nashik-Talegaon Dighe stretch will also address long-standing requirements for a Pune-Nashik Expressway, identified by NICDC and being pursued by the Maharashtra government.

Beyond transport efficiency, the project is expected to deliver wider economic benefits. It will generate an estimated 251 lakh man-days of direct employment and around 314 lakh man-days of indirect employment, while supporting industrial growth in the districts of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv and Solapur.

Related Video

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
National Highway Breaking News ABP Live Infra Boost
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
News
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
World
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget