Centre Approves Two Major Highway Projects Worth Rs 20,668 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway corridor linking Nashik, Solapur and Akkalkot in Maharashtra. The 374-km project will be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) model at an estimated capital cost of Rs 19,142 crore. The corridor is aimed at improving regional connectivity, cutting travel time significantly and strengthening integrated transport infrastructure under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

Strategic Connectivity Across Industrial Corridors

The proposed Nashik-Akkalkot corridor will link several major national transport routes, enhancing east-west connectivity across the country. It will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhawan Port interchange, the Agra-Mumbai corridor at Nashik through NH-60 (Adegaon), and the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri near Nashik.

Once completed, the corridor will enable through connectivity from India’s west coast to the east coast. On the eastern side, four-lane highway corridors are already under development from Chennai to Hasapur on the Maharashtra border via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadapa and Kurnool, covering around 700 km. Together, these routes are expected to form a continuous high-capacity transport spine for passenger and freight movement.

Reduced Travel Time & Economic Boost

The six-lane access-controlled highway is designed to support an average vehicle speed of 60 km/h, with a design speed of 100 km/h. The project is expected to reduce travel time by nearly 17 hours and shorten the travel distance by 201 km, representing a reduction of about 45 per cent compared with existing routes.

The improved connectivity will boost logistics efficiency for freight linked to major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes, including Kopparthy and Orvakal. The Nashik-Talegaon Dighe stretch will also address long-standing requirements for a Pune-Nashik Expressway, identified by NICDC and being pursued by the Maharashtra government.

Beyond transport efficiency, the project is expected to deliver wider economic benefits. It will generate an estimated 251 lakh man-days of direct employment and around 314 lakh man-days of indirect employment, while supporting industrial growth in the districts of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv and Solapur.