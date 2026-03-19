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The Nashik Crime Branch has arrested a self-styled numerologist and "godman," Ashok Kharat, popularly known as "Captain" Kharat, following harrowing allegations of serial sexual exploitation, drugging, and black magic. The arrest has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s political and social circles as investigators uncover a web of occult practices used to manipulate and abuse women over several years.

The Three-Year Ordeal of a Nashik Survivor

The case came to light after a 35-year-old married woman approached the authorities detailing a nightmare that began in November 2022. According to the police complaint, Kharat gained the victim’s trust under the guise of religious rituals and divine intervention. He allegedly used intoxicants mixed in food and water to drug the woman before using "hypnotism" to facilitate repeated sexual assaults. The survivor endured this systemic abuse for nearly three years, silenced by Kharat’s threats to use his "powers" to harm her husband and ruin her family's reputation.

Forensic Evidence and the "Oaks Property" Raid

A decisive raid on Kharat’s office, operating under the name "Oaks Property Dealer and Developer" at Canada Corner, yielded disturbing evidence that suggests the victim count may be significantly higher. Investigators seized a pen drive containing 58 obscene video clips, which are currently undergoing forensic examination to identify other women caught in the accused's trap. Furthermore, CCTV footage from the office has surfaced, purportedly showing Kharat performing "questionable rituals" immediately before establishing physical relations with a woman, providing a chilling look into his operational methods.

From Merchant Navy to High-Profile Numerologist

A resident of Sinnar taluka and president of the Shri Ishaneshwar Temple Trust in Mirgaon, Kharat’s rise to prominence was as rapid as it was controversial. A former Merchant Navy employee, he rebranded himself as a numerologist and spiritual guide, attracting a clientele that included celebrities, wealthy businessmen, and top-tier politicians. His influence peaked in November 2022 when then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his temple. Since his arrest, photographs of Kharat with prominent leaders like Amit Shah and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil have surfaced, fueling a massive political firestorm in the state.

SIT Formation and Legal Charges

In response to the gravity of the allegations and the potential involvement of high-profile victims, the Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute. Kharat faces a litany of charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape (Section 64), criminal intimidation, and sexual harassment. Crucially, he has also been booked under the Maharashtra Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The court has remanded the accused to police custody until March 24, 2026, as the SIT continues to search multiple locations linked to his "spiritual" empire.