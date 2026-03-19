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HomeNewsIndiaBird Flu Confirmed In Kerala’s Alappuzha, Nearly 6,000 Birds To Be Culled As Containment Begins

Bird Flu Confirmed In Kerala’s Alappuzha, Nearly 6,000 Birds To Be Culled As Containment Begins

Bird flu (H5N1) outbreak confirmed in Alappuzha, Kerala, prompting culling of 5,961 birds within a 1km radius.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 04:15 PM (IST)

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 19 (PTI) Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in Ward 7 of Muhamma grama panchayat in tihs district, prompting authorities to initiate containment measures in line with the Government of India's 2021 action plan, officials on Thursday said. Over 5,000 birds will be culled.

A decision to implement preventive and control measures was taken at an emergency meeting of various departments chaired by District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu, a government press release said.

The Animal Husbandry Department has deployed rapid response teams to carry out culling operations within a one-kilometre radius of the epicentre.

"As many as 5,961 domestic birds in the affected zone will be culled. The culling operations are scheduled to begin on the morning of March 21," the statement said.

The district administration has issued guidelines for various departments to contain the spread of the disease.

The release said that in view of the outbreak, the public has been urged to remain vigilant.

The officials said that any unusual mass death of birds should be reported to the nearest veterinary hospital.

Similarly, people handling dead birds have been advised to use protective measures such as masks and gloves.

Carcasses should be buried deep and treated with disinfectants such as lime and bleaching powder, officials said.

Poultry farms in the area have also been directed to ensure strict biosecurity measures.

The meeting held at the Collector's chamber was attended by Disaster Management Deputy Collector Jinu Punnose, and other senior officials.

On Wednesday, bird flu was detected in Panangad, Olavanna, Kakkodi and Perumanna panchayats, as well as the Nallalam area in Kozhikode district. PTI TBA TBA SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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