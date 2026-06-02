Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twisha Sharma case involves dowry harassment and suspicious death allegations.

Fresh controversy has emerged in the investigation into the death of 16-year-old Twisha Sharma after a key witness alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by individuals linked to the main accused in the case. The witness, Neeraj Dubey, who operates a salon near the residence of accused Samarth Singh, has claimed that the attack was an attempt to pressure him into backing away from his testimony.

Witness Claims He Was Targeted For Testifying

According to Dubey, the incident occurred on May 30 while he was standing outside his salon. He alleged that a group of four to five men approached him and questioned why he was appearing as a witness in the case, as per reports.

Dubey stated that the confrontation quickly escalated into verbal abuse and physical assault after he objected to their behavior. Footage reportedly linked to the incident shows him attempting to protect himself while several individuals surround him.

In his complaint, Dubey identified one of the alleged attackers as Sandeep Bhattacharya. He further claimed that he has been subjected to repeated intimidation since his name surfaced during the investigation.

“I fear for my life,” he said adding that he has sought protection from the police.

"Law & Order Failure in Bhopal? Key Twisha Murder Witness Attacked by Friends of Prime Accused"#Madhyapradesh #Bhopal - A significant new twist has emerged in the #TwishaSharma murder case after a key witness was allegedly beaten up by friends of the main accused, Samarth… pic.twitter.com/TlpPvfg03u — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 1, 2026

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Police Launch Probe Into Assault Allegations

Following the incident, Dubey approached the Katara Hills police station and filed a formal complaint. Police officials have assured him that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the identities of those involved and verify the sequence of events described by the witness.

Authorities have also indicated that measures will be taken to ensure Dubey's safety while the investigation continues. Officials urged residents to refrain from spreading unverified information that could affect the inquiry or create unnecessary tensions.

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Twisha Sharma Case Continues To Draw Attention

The latest development comes as police continue their investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws' residence on April 12. Her family has accused her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of subjecting her to dowry-related harassment. Both were arrested following the allegations and remain in judicial custody.

As part of the ongoing probe, police recently brought the accused mother and son back to their residence in Katara Hills to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather additional evidence related to the case.

Concerns Grow Over Witness Protection

The alleged attack on Dubey has renewed discussions about the safety of witnesses in high-profile criminal cases. Legal experts often point out that intimidation or threats directed at witnesses can affect the integrity of investigations and judicial proceedings.

Cases involving allegations of domestic abuse, dowry harassment, and suspicious deaths frequently rely on witness testimony, making protection measures crucial for ensuring that evidence can be presented without fear or pressure.