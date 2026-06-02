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HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma Case: Key Witness Attacked On Cam By Accused Husband's Friends, Says 'I Fear For My Life'

Twisha Sharma Case: Key Witness Attacked On Cam By Accused Husband's Friends, Says 'I Fear For My Life'

A key witness in the Twisha Sharma death case has alleged an assault by associates of the prime accused, raising fresh concerns over witness safety.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Twisha Sharma case involves dowry harassment and suspicious death allegations.

Fresh controversy has emerged in the investigation into the death of 16-year-old Twisha Sharma after a key witness alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by individuals linked to the main accused in the case. The witness, Neeraj Dubey, who operates a salon near the residence of accused Samarth Singh, has claimed that the attack was an attempt to pressure him into backing away from his testimony. 

Witness Claims He Was Targeted For Testifying

According to Dubey, the incident occurred on May 30 while he was standing outside his salon. He alleged that a group of four to five men approached him and questioned why he was appearing as a witness in the case, as per reports.

Dubey stated that the confrontation quickly escalated into verbal abuse and physical assault after he objected to their behavior. Footage reportedly linked to the incident shows him attempting to protect himself while several individuals surround him.

In his complaint, Dubey identified one of the alleged attackers as Sandeep Bhattacharya. He further claimed that he has been subjected to repeated intimidation since his name surfaced during the investigation.

“I fear for my life,” he said adding that he has sought protection from the police.

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Police Launch Probe Into Assault Allegations

Following the incident, Dubey approached the Katara Hills police station and filed a formal complaint. Police officials have assured him that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the identities of those involved and verify the sequence of events described by the witness.

Authorities have also indicated that measures will be taken to ensure Dubey's safety while the investigation continues. Officials urged residents to refrain from spreading unverified information that could affect the inquiry or create unnecessary tensions.

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Twisha Sharma Case Continues To Draw Attention

The latest development comes as police continue their investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws' residence on April 12. Her family has accused her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of subjecting her to dowry-related harassment. Both were arrested following the allegations and remain in judicial custody.

As part of the ongoing probe, police recently brought the accused mother and son back to their residence in Katara Hills to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather additional evidence related to the case.

Concerns Grow Over Witness Protection

The alleged attack on Dubey has renewed discussions about the safety of witnesses in high-profile criminal cases. Legal experts often point out that intimidation or threats directed at witnesses can affect the integrity of investigations and judicial proceedings.

Cases involving allegations of domestic abuse, dowry harassment, and suspicious deaths frequently rely on witness testimony, making protection measures crucial for ensuring that evidence can be presented without fear or pressure.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the ongoing investigations in the Twisha Sharma case?

Investigators are examining allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, and are reconstructing the sequence of events leading to Twisha Sharma's death.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhopal CRime News Twisha Sharma Twisha Sharma Case
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