Cases against SP Media Cell, another X handle for spreading rumours over Ghazipur incident

Lucknow/Ghazipur (UP), Apr 26 (PTI): Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur have registered cases against two X handles -- Congress@INDIndia and the Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) -- for allegedly spreading rumours by making "baseless, misleading, and false" remarks regarding the alleged sexual assault and murder of a girl.

The body of the girl was found on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder.

In a statement issued late on Sunday night in Ghazipur, police said, "The Karanda police station has registered a case and is initiating strict legal action against the handles Congress@INDIndia and Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp on the social media platform 'X' for spreading rumours by posting baseless, misleading, and false comments regarding an incident..." "As part of the ongoing campaign against crime and criminals, a slipper, a mobile phone, and a 'gamcha' (towel) belonging to a young woman were recovered near the Zamania-Dharammarpur bridge on April 15. Her body was subsequently found in the river. Based on a written report submitted by her family members, a post-mortem examination of the deceased woman was conducted in accordance with established legal procedures," the statement said.

Based on a written information submitted by the deceased's father on April 19, a case was registered at the Karanda police station under section 103(1) of the BNS in connection with the murder. The prime accused in this case, Hariom Pandey, was arrested by the police.

In connection with the aforementioned incident, the said handles are disseminating false information in society, the police said.

"This has created an atmosphere of tension in the village. In this regard, cases have been registered against Congress@INDIndia and against the Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) under section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS," it said.

The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced that a delegation led by the party president would visit the village and meet the victim's family on April 29.

The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway.

A teenage girl's body was found in the Ghazipur district on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder. While the police said they are investigating the case, relatives and locals have been demanding speedy justice.

The controversy intensified on April 22, when a Samajwadi Party delegation visiting the victim's family came under stone-pelting in the village, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

Earlier, Yadav alleged that the village head and others protected by the dominant forces were behind the assault, calling it an attack on the PDA. PTI NAV MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)