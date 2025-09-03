Southern Metros Face Growing Cancer Burden, Bengaluru Tops In Women’s Cases

Bengaluru has emerged as one of the cities with the heaviest cancer load in the country, according to the latest national assessment of incidence and mortality trends. The report highlights a growing concern for women in particular with the city ranked among the top three nationwide for breast cancer cases, and within the top ten for cervical and oral cancers.

Women Most Affected

Figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) show that Bengaluru reports nearly 140 cancer cases per 100,000 women, placing it sixth in female cancer prevalence. Hyderabad leads the country in breast cancer incidence, recording 54 cases per 100,000 people.

Lung Cancer Leads Among Men

Among men, lung cancer has emerged as the most common diagnosis across southern India. Bengaluru joins cities such as Visakhapatnam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, and Delhi in reporting higher-than-average numbers. The city’s rate is estimated at 125 cases per 100,000 men.

Wider National Picture

On a broader scale, India bears the second-largest cancer burden in Asia and is third globally. Projections from the Global Cancer Observatory warn that annual cases could climb to nearly 2.5 million by 2045, a sharp increase from present levels. Currently, the risk of an individual in India developing cancer at some point in their lifetime is about 11%.

Meanwhile, Cancer incidence in South India is reportedly driven by a combination of lifestyle, environmental and demographic factors. Urbanisation in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad has led to more sedentary routines, dietary changes with greater consumption of processed foods and alcohol, and continued tobacco use, all of which increase cancer risk. Among women, delayed marriage and childbirth, reduced breastfeeding and greater use of hormonal contraceptives are linked to higher rates of breast and cervical cancers. Air pollution and industrial exposure in southern metros contribute to lung cancer, particularly among men.



ALSO READ: 'We'll Get Your Delivery Done': Karnataka Congress MLA's Remark To Female Journalist Sparks Row