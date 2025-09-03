'We'll Get Your Delivery Done': Karnataka Congress MLA's Remark To Female Journalist Sparks Row

Senior Karnataka Congress legislator RV Deshpande has come under fire after making a dismissive and flippant remark to a journalist during a public interaction in Uttara Kannada district. His response, accompanied by a wink, has been widely condemned by citizens, political parties and press associations.

Journalist Highlights Healthcare Crisis

The incident occurred when Radha Hiregoudar, Editor-in-Chief of a regional Kannada news channel, questioned Deshpande on the long-pending demand for a hospital in Joida taluk, as reported by Times Now.



She stressed the urgent need for medical infrastructure, pointing out the hardships faced by residents, particularly expectant mothers, who struggle without accessible healthcare facilities.

MLA’s Controversial Response

In reply, Deshpande quipped that Hiregoudar’s “delivery could be done in Haliyal,” a neighboring town. When pressed for clarification, he repeated the remark with a smile and a wink—an exchange that drew visible discomfort, reported India Today.

Hiregoudar responded firmly, insisting that Joida residents deserve a hospital and urging the MLA to fulfill this demand within his current term. Deshpande concluded the conversation with a brief “okay.”

Following this, Hiregoudar expressed shock at the MLA’s comments.

The BJP and JD(S) have seized on the issue, demanding a formal apology from Deshpande. Women’s rights groups have also criticised his behavior, calling for sensitivity training for legislators to prevent such dismissive attitudes toward women’s concerns.

As of now, Deshpande has not issued a public statement or apology. With pressure mounting from opposition parties, media bodies, and activists, the controversy continues to escalate.

