Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'We'll Get Your Delivery Done': Karnataka Congress MLA's Remark To Female Journalist Sparks Row

'We'll Get Your Delivery Done': Karnataka Congress MLA's Remark To Female Journalist Sparks Row

Senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande faced backlash for his insensitive remark to a journalist questioning the lack of a hospital in Joida.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Senior Karnataka Congress legislator RV Deshpande has come under fire after making a dismissive and flippant remark to a journalist during a public interaction in Uttara Kannada district. His response, accompanied by a wink, has been widely condemned by citizens, political parties and press associations.

Journalist Highlights Healthcare Crisis

The incident occurred when Radha Hiregoudar, Editor-in-Chief of a regional Kannada news channel, questioned Deshpande on the long-pending demand for a hospital in Joida taluk, as reported by Times Now.

She stressed the urgent need for medical infrastructure, pointing out the hardships faced by residents, particularly expectant mothers, who struggle without accessible healthcare facilities.

MLA’s Controversial Response

In reply, Deshpande quipped that Hiregoudar’s “delivery could be done in Haliyal,” a neighboring town. When pressed for clarification, he repeated the remark with a smile and a wink—an exchange that drew visible discomfort, reported India Today.

Hiregoudar responded firmly, insisting that Joida residents deserve a hospital and urging the MLA to fulfill this demand within his current term. Deshpande concluded the conversation with a brief “okay.”

Following this, Hiregoudar expressed shock at the MLA’s comments. 

The BJP and JD(S) have seized on the issue, demanding a formal apology from Deshpande. Women’s rights groups have also criticised his behavior, calling for sensitivity training for legislators to prevent such dismissive attitudes toward women’s concerns.

As of now, Deshpande has not issued a public statement or apology. With pressure mounting from opposition parties, media bodies, and activists, the controversy continues to escalate.

ALSO READ: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao, 3 Others Fined Rs 271 Cr By DRI In Gold Smuggling Case

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka CONGRESS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Cricket
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget