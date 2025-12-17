Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday refused to apologise for his comments on Operation Sindoor, reiterating that he had “said nothing wrong” by claiming India was “defeated on Day 1” of the military engagement with Pakistan in May.

“I will not say sorry… haven’t said anything wrong and have nothing to apologise for,” Chavan said, insisting there was “no need” for an apology.

#WATCH | Pune | On his statement claiming India was defeated on day one of Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says, "Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions..." pic.twitter.com/Idnp7nL63M — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

His remarks have triggered a political storm, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of undermining the armed forces, a charge the opposition party has sought to distance itself from.

Chavan Doubles Down on Claims

The controversy erupted after Chavan, speaking at an event in Pune earlier this week, claimed that Indian military aircraft were shot down by Pakistani forces on the first day of Operation Sindoor. He also said the Indian Air Force had been “completely grounded” following the engagement.

Chavan reiterated those comments on Wednesday, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress of echoing Pakistani narratives after suffering multiple electoral defeats.

BJP Accuses Congress Of Insulting The Armed Forces

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla led the attack, alleging that “insulting the Army has become the hallmark of the Congress”.

“This is not just Chavan’s statement. Rahul Gandhi has made similar statements… these statements reveal their anti-army mentality,” Poonawalla said, questioning why the Congress leadership had not acted against such remarks.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said, “No one has the right to abuse the valour of our Army. Those who do so can never think of the nation’s interest.”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh police chief Brij Lal also condemned Chavan’s comments, calling the Congress “pro-Pakistani” and accusing the party of repeatedly humiliating the country.

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal added that remarks on Operation Sindoor, “which the entire nation and army are proud of”, were an insult to the country.

Congress Seeks to Distance Itself

The Congress moved quickly to dissociate itself from Chavan’s remarks. Jharkhand Lok Sabha MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said only Chavan could explain the basis for his claims but stressed that the party stood firmly with the armed forces.

“We are proud of our army. Congress supports the government in its fight against terrorism and Pakistan,” Bhagat said.

Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also praised the Army as a “world-conquering force”, while making a reference to its past successes under former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Indian forces targeted and destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan responded by launching hundreds of armed drones and missiles at Indian military bases and civilian centres, most of which were intercepted or neutralised by India’s air defence systems. According to officials, the few that did land caused little or no damage.

Pakistan also lost at least four fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese J-17s, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said in October. Indian precision strikes further disabled radar systems, command-and-control centres, runways and hangars, he added.

Dispute Over Aircraft Losses

Pakistan has claimed it shot down six Indian military aircraft, including at least one Rafale fighter jet, but has not provided evidence to support the assertion. Air Chief Marshal Singh has dismissed these claims as propaganda aimed at the Pakistani public.

The political fallout from Chavan’s remarks is expected to continue, with the BJP signalling it will raise the issue in Parliament in the coming days.