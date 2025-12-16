New BJP Working President Nitin Nabin Meets Advani, Shah; Party Workers Gather At Office

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Newly appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday met party patriarch L K Advani, BJP chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking their "blessings" and "guidance" on his first day in office after taking charge.

The BJP headquarters was abuzz since morning as Nabin met current and former ministers, senior party functionaries and workers from various states.

Before coming to the party office, he called on Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari at their residence.

"After assuming the responsibility of national working president, I met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shahji today and received his blessings," Nabin said in a post on X, sharing a picture of his meeting with Shah.

He said Shah's "guidance" has always been a source of inspiration to him in fulfilling his organisational responsibilities.

Later in the evening, Nabin called on veteran BJP leader Advani at his residence to seek his "blessings".

"... I had a heartfelt meeting with our mentor and guardian, 'Bharat Ratna' respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, who played a leading role in taking the BJP to the masses across the country, and received his blessings," he said in a post on X, posting his picture with the former Deputy Prime Minister.

Advani's unwavering resolve and tireless dedication have brought the BJP to this position today, he said, asserting that the veteran BJP leader's guidance has always been a source of inspiration to him in fulfilling his responsibilities.

Nabin also called on BJP chief Nadda at his residence in the evening and "received his guidance", party sources said.

National general secretaries Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde and Dushyant Gautam, and Sanjay Mayukh, the party's co-incharge of the national media department, welcomed him as he arrived at the party office.

Scores of party leaders and workers from various states, mostly from Bihar, had gathered at the party headquarters in advance to meet and congratulate Nabin on his appointment.

He met them and also posed for pictures with them.

Union minister Bhupinder Yadav, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar ministers -- Dilip Jaiswal and Arun Shankar Prasad -- were among the BJP leaders who called on Nabin and congratulated him on his appointment.

During the day, several other BJP leaders, including Union ministers Bhagirath Choudhary and Satish Chandra Dubey as well as party MPs Anurag Thakur and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, also called on Nabin at the party headquarters.

BJP state unit presidents -- Virendraa Sachdeva (Delhi), Sharda Devi (Manipur), Rajiv Bindal (Himachal Pradesh) and Sat Sharma (Jammu and Kashmir) -- also visited the party office and met the newly appointed national working president.

Nabin met the in-charge of various departments of the party and other staff at the BJP headquarters and interacted with them.

"The BJP workplace is the heart of the organisation's values, a place where workers and ordinary citizens from across the country come with faith and hope.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that every worker who comes here feels that this is their own office," Nabin said in a post on X.

He also met several party workers at Bihar Niwas.

Nabin met Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"I had a cordial meeting with Nitin Nabin ji, the newly appointed national executive president of the BJP and extended my best wishes for his new responsibilities," Chouhan said in a post on X, sharing a picture of his meeting with Nabin.

Nabin took charge on Monday, with top leaders saying his organisational skills will provide a new direction to the party's journey of public service and nation-building.

Amid a grand welcome, he was felicitated at the party headquarters here in the presence of party president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

