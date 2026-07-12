'Produce Proof Or Apologise': BJP Hits Back At Omar Abdullah Over MLA Poaching Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom J&K CM Abdullah accused BJP of MLA poaching attempt.

BJP dismissed CM's poaching claims, demanded proof or apology.

Abdullah detailed ₹20-30 crore, ministry offer to specific MLA.

Deputy CM supported Abdullah, questioned BJP's alleged political intentions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday rejected Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's allegation that it attempted to poach National Conference (NC) MLAs by offering them money and ministerial positions, calling the charge "baseless" and demanding that he either substantiate the claim or apologise.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Abdullah of making "highly irresponsible and condemnable" remarks to divert attention from what he described as his government's failures.

"Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has made a highly irresponsible and condemnable statement, making the baseless allegation that the BJP is attempting to poach MLAs from his party. The BJP's J&K unit has strongly condemned this statement and directly asked him to either provide evidence or apologise," Trivedi said.

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'Baseless Allegation To Conceal Misgovernance In J&K'

He alleged that the Chief Minister was using the poaching narrative to deflect criticism of his administration's performance.

"The reality is that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made this baseless allegation to conceal his government's incompetence, inaction, and misgovernance in Jammu and Kashmir and to divert attention from these issues. We strongly condemn this and urge him to either provide evidence or apologise for his statement," he added.

Trivedi also urged the National Conference to focus on governance instead of making allegations against political opponents.

"National Conference Party and Omar Abdullah should not try to take revenge for their failure by making such baseless allegations and should concentrate on their work and not on allegations," he said.

Omar Alleges BJP Offered MLA Rs 20-30 Crore

The BJP's response came after Abdullah alleged earlier on Saturday that a BJP functionary and a Supreme Court lawyer had approached one of his party's Jammu-based MLAs with an offer of Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth and restoration of statehood in exchange for switching sides.

"A BJP official, a Supreme Court lawyer, told one of my Jammu MLAs in a closed room, 'We will give Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood. You walk with us.' Do they think that the faith of these people is so cheap?" Abdullah said while addressing a gathering.

He claimed the MLA rejected the offer and informed him about the alleged approach.

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Deputy CM Backs Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary backed Abdullah's allegations, accusing the BJP of building its politics on "lies."

"Tell me when the BJP has ever said the truth. BJP's work is all about lies. They came to power in 2014 based on lies, then came back in 2019, and in 2024, and their foundation is always lies. Omar Abdullah is not one of those leaders who lie. He first investigates the full facts, and then gives a statement," Choudhary said.

He further said Abdullah's remarks would prompt people in Jammu and Kashmir to reflect on the BJP's political intentions, asserting that the National Conference government was elected by the people under the constitutional framework.