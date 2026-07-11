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English NewsCities'I Will Be Part Of Nomination': Narottam Mishra Rejects Exit Buzz After Shiv Sena (UBT) Offer

'I Will Be Part Of Nomination': Narottam Mishra Rejects Exit Buzz After Shiv Sena (UBT) Offer

Narottam Mishra pledged to campaign for the BJP in the Datia bypoll after meeting MP CM, rejecting speculation over switching parties despite Shiv Sena (UBT)'s offer and supporters' protests.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Narottam Mishra affirmed loyalty to BJP, will campaign for Datia.
  • Mishra met party leaders after being denied by-election ticket.

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday sought to quell speculation over his future, saying he would abide by the party's decision and actively participate in the Datia Assembly by-election campaign after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other senior party leaders.

Mishra met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal at the Chief Minister's residence, a day after the BJP named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia bypoll, overlooking Mishra.

"We had a good discussion. We talked about ensuring the BJP's victory in Datia. We are winning Datia, and we will win," Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

He also appealed to his supporters to remain calm following widespread protests over the party's ticket decision.

"I have already told them to maintain patience and peace. Gradually, everything will be fine. I will be part of the nomination," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Offers Ticket

Amid the political uncertainty, the Mumbai-headquartered Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Saturday offered to field Mishra as its candidate for the Datia by-election.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Madhya Pradesh unit chief Sunil Sharma said the proposal was made after consultations with the party leadership. He added that if Mishra accepted the offer, party president Uddhav Thackeray, along with senior leaders including Aaditya Thackeray, would campaign for him in Madhya Pradesh.

"I have extended the offer to Mishra after speaking to our leadership. I also asked our Madhya Pradesh IT cell chief to share a video message inviting him on social media," Sharma told PTI.

Mishra, however, has publicly dismissed speculation over switching sides, reiterating that "the party's decision is supreme" and confirming he would campaign for the BJP.

Supporters Protest Ticket Decision

The BJP's decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari instead of Mishra sparked strong protests in Datia, where the former minister retains considerable political influence.

Supporters blocked National Highway 44 for nearly 12 hours, staged demonstrations, enforced a market shutdown and locked the local BJP office. Protesters also clashed with police, pelting stones and vandalising property, leaving several police personnel injured. Police later used force and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Several local BJP office-bearers also reportedly resigned in protest over the denial of the ticket.

Earlier, Mishra had urged party workers not to resort to extreme measures after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing supporters threatening self-harm.

"I urge all party workers not to engage in such actions. Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion," he had said.

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also ruled out any reconsideration of the party's decision, making it clear that Ashutosh Tiwari would remain the BJP's official candidate for the Datia bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti, who defeated Mishra in the 2023 Assembly election, was disqualified following his conviction and three-year prison sentence in a cheating case.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was there speculation regarding Narottam Mishra's political future?

Speculation arose after the BJP named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia bypoll, overlooking Narottam Mishra. Mishra was a senior leader and former minister.

What offer did Shiv Sena (UBT) make to Narottam Mishra?

Shiv Sena (UBT) offered Narottam Mishra its ticket to contest the Datia by-election. They also promised that Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray would campaign for him.

How did Narottam Mishra respond to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s offer?

Mishra publicly dismissed the offer, reiterating that 'the party's decision is supreme.' He confirmed his commitment to campaign for the BJP.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
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Narottam Mishra Madhya Pradesh Datia Bypolls
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