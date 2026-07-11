Speculation arose after the BJP named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia bypoll, overlooking Narottam Mishra. Mishra was a senior leader and former minister.
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'I Will Be Part Of Nomination': Narottam Mishra Rejects Exit Buzz After Shiv Sena (UBT) Offer
Narottam Mishra pledged to campaign for the BJP in the Datia bypoll after meeting MP CM, rejecting speculation over switching parties despite Shiv Sena (UBT)'s offer and supporters' protests.
- Narottam Mishra affirmed loyalty to BJP, will campaign for Datia.
- Mishra met party leaders after being denied by-election ticket.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was there speculation regarding Narottam Mishra's political future?
What offer did Shiv Sena (UBT) make to Narottam Mishra?
Shiv Sena (UBT) offered Narottam Mishra its ticket to contest the Datia by-election. They also promised that Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray would campaign for him.
How did Narottam Mishra respond to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s offer?
Mishra publicly dismissed the offer, reiterating that 'the party's decision is supreme.' He confirmed his commitment to campaign for the BJP.
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