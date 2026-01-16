Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced

BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced

Nominations are scheduled for January 19, 2-4 PM, with the official result declared on January 20.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released notification for its National President election. Nominations are scheduled for January 19, 2-4 PM, with the official result declared on January 20.

More to follow...

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
