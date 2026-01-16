Explorer
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Nominations are scheduled for January 19, 2-4 PM, with the official result declared on January 20.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released notification for its National President election. Nominations are scheduled for January 19, 2-4 PM, with the official result declared on January 20.
More to follow...
Politics: Congress Opens Account in BMC as Dharavi Declared First Result, BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Trends
