BJP Deploys ‘Special 45’ Leaders Ahead Of Bihar Elections, Amit Shah Leads Charge

With the Bihar Assembly elections inching closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone into full campaign mode, unveiling a 45-member Election Campaign Committee and deploying senior leaders across the state to strengthen its grassroots push.

The announcement came on Sunday, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial meeting with party workers from Mithila and Tirhut regions in Samastipur. Taking to X, Shah said BJP workers are committed to carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed Bihar” to every household, with the goal of securing a decisive mandate for the NDA.

“In Samastipur today, I met BJP workers from district-level units in Mithila and Tirhut. All workers from the 12 organisational districts under these regions are determined to reach every resident with Modi Ji’s vision and the mission of ‘Developed Bihar,’ ensuring a massive majority for the NDA,” Shah wrote.

Shah’s Aggressive Pitch in Bihar

Shah’s campaign trail has grown sharper in tone. Addressing party workers in Araria earlier, he declared that this election is about “driving infiltrators out of Bihar,” promising that the BJP would not allow them to remain on the state’s “sacred land.”

He also launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Shah accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of focusing solely on making his son, Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Minister, while dismissing Congress and RJD as parties synonymous with “mass corruption.”

“For Rahul and Lalu, this election is about power and making Lalu’s son the CM. But for us, it’s about removing infiltrators and strengthening Bihar. Give NDA a two-thirds majority, and I assure you, BJP will act,” Shah told party workers.

The Home Minister further alleged that “Lalu and company looted Bihar” during their rule, adding that opposition parties cannot level a single corruption charge against the Modi government, which has been in power for 11 years.

BJP’s “Special 45” For Bihar Elections

Alongside fiery speeches, the BJP has drawn up a meticulous organisational strategy to maximize its chances in the polls. In what party insiders are calling a game-changing move, 45 senior leaders from different states, dubbed the “Special 45," have been assigned to oversee poll management in Bihar.

Each leader will handle one Lok Sabha constituency, covering an average of six Assembly segments. This model, the BJP believes, will forge a direct line between grassroots workers and the central leadership, ensuring booth-level strength and campaign efficiency.

The strategy was sealed in a high-level meeting in Patna, attended by Amit Shah, Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state in-charge Vinod Tawde, and other senior leaders.

The “Special 45” features prominent names such as former BJP state president and MP B.D. Sharma, Union Minister Prahlad Patel, MPs Satish Gautam and Rajkumar Chahar from Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Rathore from Rajasthan, MPs Santosh Pandey and Vijay Baghel from Chhattisgarh, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra from Delhi, MPs Devusinh Chauhan and Mitesh Patel from Gujarat, former MP Sunita Duggal from Haryana, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma from Jammu & Kashmir, MPs Manish Jaiswal and Kalicharan Singh from Jharkhand, and MP Anant Nayak from Odisha, among others.

Along with them, several ex-MPs, MLAs, youth leaders, and senior office bearers have also been mobilized. According to party sources, their role goes beyond campaigning, they are tasked with energizing local cadres, strengthening the booth structure, and ensuring the NDA registers a sweeping win.