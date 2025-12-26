BJP Clinches First Mayor’s Post In Kerala, Signalling Major Pre-Election Momentum

In a development that could reshape Kerala’s urban political narrative, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s VV Rajesh was sworn in as the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram on Friday afternoon. The ceremony marked a historic breakthrough for the BJP in the southern state, where the party has traditionally struggled to gain a foothold.

Speaking shortly after taking oath, Rajesh struck a note of unity and ambition. “We will move forward together, taking everyone along,” he said. “Development will reach all 101 wards. Thiruvananthapuram will be transformed into a developed city.”

A Significant Win Ahead of Crucial Elections

Rajesh’s elevation comes less than six months before a key election year in Kerala, a state where the BJP has never formed a government. Until recently, the party’s presence was limited to rare victories, O Rajagopal’s win from Nemom in 2016 and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s Lok Sabha success from Thrissur in 2024.

At 45, Rajesh secured 51 votes in the mayoral election held earlier in the day, just crossing the halfway mark in the 100-member civic House. His closest rival, CPI(M)’s RP Shivaji, garnered 29 votes, while Congress-led UDF candidate KS Sabarinathan received 19. One independent councillor abstained from voting.

The decisive edge came from the backing of an independent councillor, P Radhakrishnan, underscoring how finely balanced the contest was.

BJP’s Record Performance in the Capital

The BJP had already made history by winning 50 seats in the December 9 civic elections, its best-ever showing in Kerala’s local body polls. Rajesh’s mayoralty now signals what party leaders see as the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s urban politics.

Notably, the victory in the capital city also ends 45 years of uninterrupted control by the CPI(M) over Thiruvananthapuram’s civic body. The city is also a high-profile Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor since 2009.

BJP Targets Governance and Development Push

After the swearing-in ceremony, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a sharp attack on the previous administration. He alleged that the CPI(M), with what he described as tacit Congress support, had mismanaged the corporation for decades.

“Unfortunately, this corporation has turned into a den of corruption,” Chandrasekhar told reporters. “Money has been wasted, and even basic issues like drainage, water supply, and solid waste management have been ignored for 45 years.”

#WATCH | Kerala: BJP State Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor VV Rajesh has been elected as the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing 51 votes.



For the first time in history, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has a BJP Mayor. He received the support of 50 BJP… pic.twitter.com/FPoa2p8GC5 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

He added that the BJP’s agenda was clear from day one. “We want to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the top three cities in the country. That work begins today,” he said, echoing the new mayor’s vision.

Internal Debate Before Consensus Candidate Emerged

Rajesh’s selection, however, was not without internal debate within the BJP. The party was reportedly divided between him and former Director General of Police R Sreelekha before finally rallying behind Rajesh. Strong support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological mentor, is believed to have helped settle the matter.

Sreelekha, popularly known as ‘raid Sreelekha’ for her frequent high-profile raids during her four-year tenure with the CBI’s economic offences wing, went on to win the Sasthamangalam ward.

High-Profile Presence at the Swearing-In

Rajesh took oath in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who previously served as a Union minister before taking charge of the party’s state unit.

Wider Political Implications for Kerala

The local body election results have dealt a blow to the ruling Left Democratic Front ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. The Congress-led United Democratic Front emerged stronger overall, securing control of four out of six municipal corporations.

Reacting to the outcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the developments as a “watershed moment” in a post on X, crediting the result to the sustained efforts of BJP workers on the ground.