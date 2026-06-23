Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBengal budget failed to address core economic, developmental challenges: Cong

Bengal budget failed to address core economic, developmental challenges: Cong

Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI): The West Bengal Congress on Monday criticised the BJP government's maiden state budget, alleging that it sought to create headlines through "grand announcements" while “failing” to address core economic and developmental challenge.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI): The West Bengal Congress on Monday criticised the BJP government's maiden state budget, alleging that it sought to create headlines through "grand announcements" while “failing” to address core economic and developmental challenges.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the state budget for 2026-27 in the assembly on Monday.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar said the proposals lacked a credible roadmap for debt reduction, employment generation, industrial growth and social justice.

"At first glance, the Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget appears ambitious. However, a closer examination reveals serious concerns regarding fiscal sustainability, employment generation, industrial growth, social justice and transparency," Sarkar told reporters here.

"West Bengal's outstanding debt is already about Rs 8.5 lakh crore, with the debt-to-GSDP ratio remaining alarmingly high. Yet, the budget offers no credible roadmap for debt reduction, fiscal consolidation or repayment of liabilities," he said.

He welcomed the announcement of a 20 per cent increase in dearness allowance for state government employees, but questioned its long-term financial viability.

“Without corresponding revenue generation and economic growth, such commitments risk increasing future debt burdens,” Sarkar said.

The Congress was also critical of the Rs 36,000-crore allocation for the Annapurna Yojana, claiming that the government needed to clarify the number of beneficiaries who would be covered under the scheme.

Sarkar alleged that the budget repeatedly referred to investment and industrial development, but “failed to specify employment targets or provide a sector-wise roadmap for job creation”.

"Bengal's youth deserve jobs, not slogans," he said.

The Congress leader also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as inadequate attention to irrigation, flood control, energy infrastructure and technical education.

Sarkar claimed that allocations for minority welfare had been reduced.

"The budget prioritises publicity over policy, announcements over accountability and short-term political optics over long-term economic transformation," he added. PTI SCH RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 23 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Police file FIR over circulation of morphed objectionable video of woman
Police file FIR over circulation of morphed objectionable video of woman
India
Bengal budget failed to address core economic, developmental challenges: Cong
Bengal budget failed to address core economic, developmental challenges: Cong
India
Lucknow fire tragedy: 4 arrested; accused owners of building
Lucknow fire tragedy: 4 arrested; accused owners of building
India
'DU announces second round of PG seat allocations; over 8,000 admissions confirmed after first round
'DU announces second round of PG seat allocations; over 8,000 admissions confirmed after first round
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget