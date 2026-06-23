Bengal budget failed to address core economic, developmental challenges: Cong

Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI): The West Bengal Congress on Monday criticised the BJP government's maiden state budget, alleging that it sought to create headlines through "grand announcements" while “failing” to address core economic and developmental challenges.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the state budget for 2026-27 in the assembly on Monday.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar said the proposals lacked a credible roadmap for debt reduction, employment generation, industrial growth and social justice.

"At first glance, the Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget appears ambitious. However, a closer examination reveals serious concerns regarding fiscal sustainability, employment generation, industrial growth, social justice and transparency," Sarkar told reporters here.

"West Bengal's outstanding debt is already about Rs 8.5 lakh crore, with the debt-to-GSDP ratio remaining alarmingly high. Yet, the budget offers no credible roadmap for debt reduction, fiscal consolidation or repayment of liabilities," he said.

He welcomed the announcement of a 20 per cent increase in dearness allowance for state government employees, but questioned its long-term financial viability.

“Without corresponding revenue generation and economic growth, such commitments risk increasing future debt burdens,” Sarkar said.

The Congress was also critical of the Rs 36,000-crore allocation for the Annapurna Yojana, claiming that the government needed to clarify the number of beneficiaries who would be covered under the scheme.

Sarkar alleged that the budget repeatedly referred to investment and industrial development, but “failed to specify employment targets or provide a sector-wise roadmap for job creation”.

"Bengal's youth deserve jobs, not slogans," he said.

The Congress leader also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as inadequate attention to irrigation, flood control, energy infrastructure and technical education.

Sarkar claimed that allocations for minority welfare had been reduced.

"The budget prioritises publicity over policy, announcements over accountability and short-term political optics over long-term economic transformation," he added. PTI SCH RBT

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