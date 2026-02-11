Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Baseless Allegations': Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files

‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files

Outside Parliament, the Congress MP reiterated his charge, stating, “The US Justice Department has the Epstein files, which contain the names of Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, referred to the Epstein Files during the Budget Session on Wednesday triggering a sharp political exchange and renewed controversy.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded by cautioning that the Epstein Files pertain to serious criminal allegations. “The Epstein Files contain allegations that he owned an island where he took people to satisfy their sexual fantasies, and that he has been accused of child sexual abuse, and that there are victims. Those victims have filed cases against officials. My conversation had nothing to do with that,” Puri said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations In Parliament

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “There's a businessman named Anil Ambani. Why hasn't he been jailed? This is because his name is in the Epstein files. I also want to ask Hardeep Puri who introduced Anil Ambani to Epstein. Puri also knows who introduced him.”



Puri Rejects Claims, Calls Them ‘Baseless’

Rejecting the allegations, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused Rahul Gandhi of making unfounded claims. “Rahul Gandhi has a habit of making baseless allegations,” he said.

Puri offered his account of the interaction being referred to, adding, “In November 2014, I was a private citizen. I met with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on the West Coast of the United States. Someone mentioned that they wanted to see India. In my email, I said that India today presents a tremendous opportunity and that Reid Hoffman should come to India and see the changes taking place.”

Heated Exchange During Budget Session

The exchange added to the charged atmosphere in Parliament during the Budget Session, with the Opposition and the Treasury benches locked in a war of words over the remarks and their implications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding the Epstein Files?

Rahul Gandhi alleged that businessman Anil Ambani's name is in the Epstein files, which is why he hasn't been jailed. He also questioned who introduced Anil Ambani to Epstein and implicated Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

How did Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri respond to the allegations?

Hardeep Singh Puri rejected the claims as baseless and habitual for Rahul Gandhi. He clarified his own encounter with the Epstein files and his role in inviting LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman to India.

What are the Epstein Files alleged to contain?

The Epstein Files reportedly contain serious criminal allegations, including accusations of child sexual abuse and victims filing cases against officials. It's also alleged that Epstein owned an island for sexual fantasies.

What was the context of the exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Hardeep Singh Puri?

The exchange occurred during the Budget Session in Lok Sabha, sparking a sharp political exchange and controversy. It added to the heated atmosphere between the Opposition and Treasury benches.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
