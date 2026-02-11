‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, referred to the Epstein Files during the Budget Session on Wednesday triggering a sharp political exchange and renewed controversy.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded by cautioning that the Epstein Files pertain to serious criminal allegations. “The Epstein Files contain allegations that he owned an island where he took people to satisfy their sexual fantasies, and that he has been accused of child sexual abuse, and that there are victims. Those victims have filed cases against officials. My conversation had nothing to do with that,” Puri said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations In Parliament

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “There's a businessman named Anil Ambani. Why hasn't he been jailed? This is because his name is in the Epstein files. I also want to ask Hardeep Puri who introduced Anil Ambani to Epstein. Puri also knows who introduced him.”

Outside Parliament, the Congress MP reiterated his charge, stating, “The US Justice Department has the Epstein files, which contain the names of Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani.”

Puri Rejects Claims, Calls Them ‘Baseless’

Rejecting the allegations, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused Rahul Gandhi of making unfounded claims. “Rahul Gandhi has a habit of making baseless allegations,” he said.

Puri offered his account of the interaction being referred to, adding, “In November 2014, I was a private citizen. I met with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on the West Coast of the United States. Someone mentioned that they wanted to see India. In my email, I said that India today presents a tremendous opportunity and that Reid Hoffman should come to India and see the changes taking place.”

Heated Exchange During Budget Session

The exchange added to the charged atmosphere in Parliament during the Budget Session, with the Opposition and the Treasury benches locked in a war of words over the remarks and their implications.