Banned Chinese Kite Strings Turn Deadly: Two Killed, Nationwide Safety Concern Grows

Two separate incidents involving banned kite strings claimed the lives of a man in Karnataka’s Bidar district and a doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Wednesday, once again highlighting the dangers posed by illegal high-tension and Chinese kite strings during the festive season.

Karnataka: Lorry Cleaner Killed On Highway Near Talamadgi

In Bidar district, a 48-year-old man died after a banned kite string became entangled in his motorcycle on a national highway near Talamadgi village. Police identified the deceased as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bambulgi village who worked as a lorry cleaner.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 am when Sanjeev Kumar was riding his motorcycle to pick up his daughter from a local hostel. A high-tension kite string lying on the road got caught in the vehicle. As the motorcycle moved forward, the sharp string wrapped around his neck and slit his throat, causing him to fall off the bike. He died at the spot within minutes.

Speaking to the press after the incident, Pradeep Gunti said that the use of such kite strings is completely prohibited, but some people continue to use them despite the ban. He added that, in view of the Sankranti festival, a special enforcement drive has been underway across the district for the past three days to curb the sale of illegal kite strings. During the drive, banned kite strings have been seized from at least three locations.

The Bidar Superintendent of Police issued a strict warning to shopkeepers and the public, stating that the sale, storage or use of banned kite strings is a criminal offence and that stringent legal action would be taken against violators. Police have appealed to citizens to avoid using prohibited kite strings to ensure public safety.

Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Dies After Chinese Kite String Cuts Throat

In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh, a doctor was killed in Jaunpur district after his throat was slit by banned Chinese kite string while he was riding a motorcycle.

The incident took place near Prasad International School in Pachhatiya village, under the Line Bazar police station limits. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information, and the victim was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as Dr Sameer Hashmi, a resident of the Shekhzada locality in the Kerakat Kotwali area. He was an orthopaedic specialist who ran a clinic in the area and was also known for providing physiotherapy services.

Police said that on Wednesday morning, Dr Hashmi had gone to Jaunpur district hospital on his motorcycle to meet another doctor. While returning, he came in contact with Chinese kite string near Prasad International School. The sharp thread suddenly wrapped around his neck, cutting his throat. Witnesses said he collapsed on the road, bleeding heavily, and died within seconds.

An ambulance was called immediately, but doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead after examination. Police recorded statements of eyewitnesses at the scene, and City Circle Officer Goldy Gupta also reached the spot to oversee the initial proceedings.

Families Informed, Police Complete Formalities

Hospital authorities later established Dr Hashmi’s identity and informed his family. His father, Mukim Hashmi, and elder brother, Javed Hashmi, reached the hospital in deep shock and grief. They told officials that Dr Hashmi had left home in the morning on his motorcycle and met with the fatal accident while returning.

Police in both states are carrying out further legal formalities related to the cases. The two deaths have renewed concerns over the continued use of banned kite strings and the risks they pose to motorists and pedestrians alike.