HomeNewsIndiaSuvendu Adhikari Calls On Bangladeshis To Recreate 1971-Like Movement For Democracy

Suvendu Adhikari Calls On Bangladeshis To Recreate 1971-Like Movement For Democracy

In 1971, ‘Muktijoddhas’ (liberation warriors) defeated the Pakistanis, Adhikari said, adding that he was commenting on this issue as an individual of India and not as a BJP leader.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 11:33 PM (IST)

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the right-thinking citizens of Bangladesh may have to repeat the "1971-type situation" to establish true democracy and save minorities in the neighbouring country, which has currently been in turmoil.

In 1971, ‘Muktijoddhas’ (liberation warriors) defeated the Pakistanis, Adhikari said, adding that he was commenting on this issue as an individual of India and not as a BJP leader.

"The right-thinking people there, those seeking to defeat the Jamaati elements and restore glory and heritage of Bengali culture, literature and ensure safety of Hindus and other minorities, may have to work towards bringing back the 1971 type situation.

“The liberation warriors defeated the Pakistani invaders from the Bangladesh soil. Bringing back a similar situation may be the call of the hour by today’s anti-jihadi Muktijoddhas. Let's see," he told reporters.

Claiming that the action of the Md Yunus government or other active political forces does not instil confidence among Hindus and other minorities, he said he believed that the Indian government is keeping a close watch over the situation and responding accordingly.

Minorities, especially Hindus, have been affected by a series of incidents against them in Bangladesh since the interim government assumed power in August last year after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year. Recently, a 25-year-old Hindu worker was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city.

Adhikari said, "I am speaking more as a citizen of India and less as a BJP spokesperson".

To a question, the BJP leader said the proposed rally to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in the city on December 26 was being called off as a high level delegation, which included him, has been invited for talks by that office.

"We will announce the future course of action afterwards," he added.

Meanwhile, members of the Hindu Jagran Manch held a rally at Esplanade area of the city on Thursday, protesting the attack on minorities, media houses and cultural organisations in Bangladesh.

Hundreds of saffron flag-wielding men, including sadhus, attended the rally. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Democracy BJP Suvendu Adhikari Pakistan 1971 Movement
