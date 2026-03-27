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HomeNewsIndiaBangladesh envoy calls for amicable resolution of 'sensitive' issues between New Delhi, Dhaka

Bangladesh envoy calls for amicable resolution of 'sensitive' issues between New Delhi, Dhaka

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI): India and Bangladesh should address "difficult" and "sensitive" issues amicably and Dhaka is committed to maintain a "mutually" beneficial partnership with New Delhi, Bangladesh's envoy Riaz Hamidullah said on Thursda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:20 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI): India and Bangladesh should address "difficult" and "sensitive" issues amicably and Dhaka is committed to maintain a "mutually" beneficial partnership with New Delhi, Bangladesh's envoy Riaz Hamidullah said on Thursday.

Hamidullah reaffirmed Dhaka's commitment to a "mutually beneficial" partnership, emphasizing the need to chart a pathway toward a deeper relationship that transcends existing "differences or divergences".

He was speaking at an event to celebrate Bangladesh's Independence Day. The event was attended by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"In the closest proximity as ours, should there be difficult or sensitive issues, those can, and ought to be, addressed forthright in all sincerity and candour, be in trade, security or sharing natural resources," Hamidullah said.

"As we speak, both our countries navigate complexities and uncertainties in the global order. While we foresee tumultuous times ahead, Bangladesh looks forward to walking and working together to preserve the values and principles of open regionalism and multilateralism, for both as responsive and responsible nations," he said.

The ties between Bangladesh and India came under severe strain during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.

However, after Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman became prime minister following his party's victory in the parliamentary polls, both New Delhi and Dhaka are making efforts to rebuild the ties.

PM Rahman had said Bangladesh accords "high importance" to its relationship with India.

"Our two people share considerable commonality and enjoy deep-rooted ties. As our government embarks on a robust mandate, we look forward to advancing our ties and engagements with India, premised on dignity, equality, mutual trust and respect, and shared benefits," he had said.

"I do believe, if Dhaka and Delhi would address issues in ways that yield gains for the common people, there is so much that our two countries can accomplish in shared interests," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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