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HomeNewsIndiaTwo Soldiers Killed In Accidental Grenade Explosion At Army Camp In J&K's Uri Sector

Two Soldiers Killed In Accidental Grenade Explosion At Army Camp In J&K's Uri Sector

Two soldiers were killed after an accidental grenade explosion at an Army camp in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

By : Asif Qureshi | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

Two soldiers were killed in an accidental grenade explosion during a routine equipment handover at an Army camp in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the blast occurred while military personnel were carrying out a standard equipment transfer procedure inside the camp. The explosion left two jawans critically injured.

The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared both of them dead on arrival.

Blast Occurred During Routine Military Procedure

Initial information suggests that the explosion took place during a routine handover of equipment at the Army installation in Kamalkote.

Authorities have indicated that the incident appears to have been accidental, with no immediate indication of any external involvement.

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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
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Jammu And Kashmir Army Uri Sector
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