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HomeExplainersRed, Blue, Green: Why Milk Packets Come In Different Colours In India?

Red, Blue, Green: Why Milk Packets Come In Different Colours In India?

For dairy companies, the colour system is not just about packaging aesthetics. It acts as a simple visual guide that makes shopping easier, faster and more convenient.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian milk packets use color coding for easy variant identification.
  • Colors like blue, green, orange signify varying milk fat content.
  • System simplifies shopping, aids product recall for consumers, brands.

Ever noticed how milk packets in India are almost always colour-coded? Some come in blue, others in green, orange or purple and most regular buyers can identify their preferred milk just by spotting the packet colour from a distance. While many people assume the colours are part of branding or design, they actually serve a practical purpose linked to the type and fat content of the milk inside.

For decades, dairy companies across India have used different colours to help consumers quickly distinguish between milk variants without needing to read detailed labels every time. The system has become so common that shoppers often ask for “green milk” or “blue packet milk” instead of naming the exact category.

What the colours on milk packets mean

Although the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates food labelling and safety norms, the packet colours are generally decided by dairy brands such as Amul, Mother Dairy and Aavin. The colours are mainly used to identify the fat percentage and milk category.

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Typically, blue packets indicate toned milk with around 3% fat content. Green packets are commonly used for standardised milk containing nearly 4.5% fat, while orange packets usually represent full cream milk with around 6% fat. Some brands also use purple or magenta packaging for double-toned milk, which contains lower fat levels.

This colour-based system allows consumers to instantly pick the milk best suited to their needs -- whether for daily tea and coffee, children, or richer preparations like curd and sweets.

Why Dairy Brands Prefer Colour Coding

Milk is one of the most frequently purchased grocery items in Indian households, and buyers usually make quick decisions while shopping. Since brands offer multiple variants of the same product, colour coding helps avoid confusion and speeds up the selection process.

The colours also create strong product recall. Over time, many households begin associating a particular milk type with a specific colour rather than memorising fat percentages or technical labels.

For dairy companies, the colour system is not just about packaging aesthetics. It acts as a simple visual guide that makes shopping easier, faster and more convenient for millions of consumers every day.

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Before You Go

Delhi flood update: once again AAP points out BJP, for Delhi's present situation

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are milk packets in India colour-coded?

Milk packets are colour-coded to serve a practical purpose linked to the type and fat content of the milk. This system helps consumers quickly distinguish between different milk variants without needing to read detailed labels.

Who determines the colours used on milk packets?

The colours on milk packets are generally decided by individual dairy brands, such as Amul, Mother Dairy, and Aavin. They use colours primarily to identify the fat percentage and milk category.

What do the common milk packet colours like blue, green, and orange signify?

Blue packets typically indicate toned milk with about 3% fat. Green usually signifies standardised milk with around 4.5% fat, and orange commonly represents full cream milk containing approximately 6% fat.

How do milk packet colours benefit consumers?

The colour-based system allows consumers to instantly pick the milk best suited for their needs, whether for daily use or specific preparations. It makes shopping easier, faster, and more convenient by providing a quick visual guide.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Milk Milk Packet Colours
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