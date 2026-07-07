Pramod Nautiyal, personal secretary posted in the Chairman's office, was suspended by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Suspends Chairman's Aide Over Irregularities
According to the order issued by the BKTC, a show-cause notice was served to Pramod Nautiyal on July 3, 2026, after prima facie allegations of serious irregularities emerged against him.
- BKTC suspended personal secretary Pramod Nautiyal over alleged irregularities.
- A show-cause notice was served; inquiry committee formed to investigate.
- Preliminary findings substantiated allegations, leading to immediate suspension.
The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has suspended Pramod Nautiyal, personal secretary posted in the Chairman's office, with immediate effect following a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the discharge of his official duties.
The committee said the decision was taken to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.
Show-Cause Notice Issued, Inquiry Committee Formed
According to the order issued by the BKTC, a show-cause notice was served to Pramod Nautiyal on July 3, 2026, after prima facie allegations of serious irregularities emerged against him.
A four-member inquiry committee was subsequently constituted to conduct a fair and comprehensive investigation into the matter.
Preliminary Findings Prompt Suspension
After examining Nautiyal's explanation and the inquiry committee's preliminary report, the BKTC said the allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated.
The inquiry committee recommended disciplinary action against the official and noted that allowing him to continue in his existing post could potentially influence the ongoing investigation.
In view of these findings, the committee ordered his suspension with immediate effect.
Attached To BKTC Office In Jyotirmath
Following the suspension, Pramod Nautiyal has been attached to the BKTC office in Jyotirmath in Chamoli district.
The committee reiterated that transparency, accountability and administrative discipline remain its top priorities and said strict action would be taken in accordance with the rules in cases involving any irregularities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was suspended by the BKTC?
Why was Pramod Nautiyal suspended?
He was suspended following a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the discharge of his official duties. Allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated.
What led to Pramod Nautiyal's suspension?
A show-cause notice was issued on July 3, 2026, and a four-member inquiry committee was formed. The committee's preliminary report substantiated the allegations.
Where has Pramod Nautiyal been assigned after his suspension?
Following his suspension, Pramod Nautiyal has been attached to the BKTC office in Jyotirmath, located in Chamoli district.