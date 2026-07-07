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English NewsNewsIndiaBadrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Suspends Chairman's Aide Over Irregularities

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Suspends Chairman's Aide Over Irregularities

According to the order issued by the BKTC, a show-cause notice was served to Pramod Nautiyal on July 3, 2026, after prima facie allegations of serious irregularities emerged against him.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 11:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BKTC suspended personal secretary Pramod Nautiyal over alleged irregularities.
  • A show-cause notice was served; inquiry committee formed to investigate.
  • Preliminary findings substantiated allegations, leading to immediate suspension.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has suspended Pramod Nautiyal, personal secretary posted in the Chairman's office, with immediate effect following a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the discharge of his official duties.

The committee said the decision was taken to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

Show-Cause Notice Issued, Inquiry Committee Formed

According to the order issued by the BKTC, a show-cause notice was served to Pramod Nautiyal on July 3, 2026, after prima facie allegations of serious irregularities emerged against him.

A four-member inquiry committee was subsequently constituted to conduct a fair and comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Preliminary Findings Prompt Suspension

After examining Nautiyal's explanation and the inquiry committee's preliminary report, the BKTC said the allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated.

The inquiry committee recommended disciplinary action against the official and noted that allowing him to continue in his existing post could potentially influence the ongoing investigation.

In view of these findings, the committee ordered his suspension with immediate effect.

Attached To BKTC Office In Jyotirmath

Following the suspension, Pramod Nautiyal has been attached to the BKTC office in Jyotirmath in Chamoli district.

The committee reiterated that transparency, accountability and administrative discipline remain its top priorities and said strict action would be taken in accordance with the rules in cases involving any irregularities.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was suspended by the BKTC?

Pramod Nautiyal, personal secretary posted in the Chairman's office, was suspended by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Why was Pramod Nautiyal suspended?

He was suspended following a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the discharge of his official duties. Allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated.

What led to Pramod Nautiyal's suspension?

A show-cause notice was issued on July 3, 2026, and a four-member inquiry committee was formed. The committee's preliminary report substantiated the allegations.

Where has Pramod Nautiyal been assigned after his suspension?

Following his suspension, Pramod Nautiyal has been attached to the BKTC office in Jyotirmath, located in Chamoli district.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 11:14 PM (IST)
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Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee BKTC Suspends Chairman's Aide Prima Facie Irregularities
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