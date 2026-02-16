Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Avalanche Hits J&K's Doda; Bhaderwah-Pathankot Road Blocked, Around 40 Vehicles Stranded

Avalanche Hits J&K's Doda; Bhaderwah-Pathankot Road Blocked, Around 40 Vehicles Stranded

Authorities said emergency services, including ambulances and police personnel, were deployed to the area as a precautionary measure while clearance operations were underway.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

A minor avalanche struck the Guldanda stretch of the Bhaderwah-Pathankot inter-state road on Sunday evening, briefly trapping around 40 vehicles before authorities cleared the route, officials said.

Executive Magistrate Kamal Preet Singh said the snowfall-triggered slide led to temporary disruption but caused no casualties or property damage.

"Today, there was a small avalanche on our Guldanda road, due to which some of our people, around 40 vehicles, got stuck. So, the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) came here and opened the road, making it passable, so the people who were stranded could leave. There has been no loss of life or property. However, there was definitely some trouble due to being stuck," Singh told ANI.

"As a precaution, ambulances, our police, and other members of civil society also reached the spot. They helped each other and told the people not to panic, saying they would fix it soon and make the road passable for them. There is no such damage on the road. We do not even need to close this tourist spot. It was a small patch, so it has been cleared," he added.

BRO Clears Debris, Restores Traffic

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) promptly removed the accumulated snow and debris, restoring vehicular movement on the strategic highway. Authorities said emergency services, including ambulances and police personnel, were deployed to the area as a precautionary measure while clearance operations were underway.

Officials confirmed that the road remains open and that no structural damage requiring closure has been reported.

Among those affected were tourists visiting the region. One traveller from Rajasthan described being delayed for several hours due to snowfall.

"We came from Rajasthan to see the place. Then the snowfall occured, and we were irritated for 2 to 3 hours. Then the road gets opened. Now, we are happy," the tourist said. 

The development comes days after the BRO conducted a high-altitude rescue and road restoration mission at Chatergala Pass, situated at an elevation of approximately 10,500 feet along the Bhaderwah-Chatergala axis. Heavy snowfall had disrupted connectivity in the area.

The operation was carried out by the 118 Road Construction Company of the 35 Border Roads Task Force under Project Sampark, officials said.

Published at : 16 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
