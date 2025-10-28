Assam BJP Fires Back At Priyank Kharge With ‘Hello Teddy Boy’ Jibe After Himanta Sarma Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A heated political row has broken out between Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after sharp remarks exchanged over semiconductor investments. What began as a policy discussion has now spiralled into an online war of words, with the Assam BJP adding fuel to the fire through a sarcastic “Hello, Teddy Boy” taunt aimed at Kharge.

The controversy began when Priyank Kharge alleged in a news interview that semiconductor projects originally meant for Karnataka were being diverted to Gujarat and Assam under pressure from the central government.

“Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they actually want to come to Bengaluru? All the investments meant for Karnataka are being arm-twisted by the Central government,” Kharge said, sparking immediate backlash.

Hello Teddy Boy, writing long essays on X doesn’t make you a “semiconductor expert”😂



Instead of giving lectures about Assam, maybe take a good hard look at your own backyard- your district still tops the chart of poverty in South India. So much for your “talent tank”, huh? 💀 https://t.co/a0LFTWjPPX — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) October 27, 2025

ALSO READ: Only These Vehicles To Be Allowed Entry Into Delhi From November 1, Check Details

Kharge Fires Back At Sarma: “Stop Whitewashing Your Failures”

As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our… https://t.co/wPKmjQhUBq — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 27, 2025

Responding to Sarma’s criticism, Priyank Kharge accused the Assam Chief Minister of twisting his statement for political gain. He said, “My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem.”

Kharge went further, saying Sarma should “reflect on why young people are leaving the northeastern state to find work elsewhere” and accused him of growing only his “own wealth”. The Karnataka Minister alleged that “every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities.”

The Congress leader didn’t stop there, predicting that the BJP’s days in Assam were “numbered”. He added that if Congress returns to power in 2026, the party would focus on “skilling, employability, and rebuilding public faith in governance.”

Kharge concluded sharply, saying, “We will create an environment where talent thrives in every corner of the state and young people are free from the grip of corrupt governance and divisive politics of a third-rate crook.”

Assam BJP Hits Back With Sarcasm

In a mocking response on X (formerly Twitter), Assam BJP wrote, “Hello Teddy Boy, writing long essays on X doesn’t make you a semiconductor expert.” The party further added, “Instead of giving lectures about Assam, maybe take a good hard look at your own backyard — your district still tops the chart of poverty in South India. So much for your ‘talent tank’, huh?”

With sharp words flying between the two sides, the political feud continues to grab attention across the country — turning what began as a debate on industry investment into a full-blown social media spectacle.