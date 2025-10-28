Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAssam BJP Fires Back At Priyank Kharge With ‘Hello Teddy Boy’ Jibe After Himanta Sarma Row

Assam BJP Fires Back At Priyank Kharge With ‘Hello Teddy Boy’ Jibe After Himanta Sarma Row

Assam BJP mocked Priyank Kharge with a “Hello Teddy Boy” jibe after his criticism of Himanta Sarma over semiconductor investment remarks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A heated political row has broken out between Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after sharp remarks exchanged over semiconductor investments. What began as a policy discussion has now spiralled into an online war of words, with the Assam BJP adding fuel to the fire through a sarcastic “Hello, Teddy Boy” taunt aimed at Kharge.

The controversy began when Priyank Kharge alleged in a news interview that semiconductor projects originally meant for Karnataka were being diverted to Gujarat and Assam under pressure from the central government.

“Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they actually want to come to Bengaluru? All the investments meant for Karnataka are being arm-twisted by the Central government,” Kharge said, sparking immediate backlash.

ALSO READ: Only These Vehicles To Be Allowed Entry Into Delhi From November 1, Check Details

Kharge Fires Back At Sarma: “Stop Whitewashing Your Failures”

Responding to Sarma’s criticism, Priyank Kharge accused the Assam Chief Minister of twisting his statement for political gain. He said, “My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem.”

Kharge went further, saying Sarma should “reflect on why young people are leaving the northeastern state to find work elsewhere” and accused him of growing only his “own wealth”. The Karnataka Minister alleged that “every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities.”

The Congress leader didn’t stop there, predicting that the BJP’s days in Assam were “numbered”. He added that if Congress returns to power in 2026, the party would focus on “skilling, employability, and rebuilding public faith in governance.”

Kharge concluded sharply, saying, “We will create an environment where talent thrives in every corner of the state and young people are free from the grip of corrupt governance and divisive politics of a third-rate crook.”

Assam BJP Hits Back With Sarcasm

In a mocking response on X (formerly Twitter), Assam BJP wrote, “Hello Teddy Boy, writing long essays on X doesn’t make you a semiconductor expert.” The party further added, “Instead of giving lectures about Assam, maybe take a good hard look at your own backyard — your district still tops the chart of poverty in South India. So much for your ‘talent tank’, huh?”

With sharp words flying between the two sides, the political feud continues to grab attention across the country — turning what began as a debate on industry investment into a full-blown social media spectacle.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Politics Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam BJP Priyank Kharge
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget