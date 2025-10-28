Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOnly These Vehicles To Be Allowed Entry Into Delhi From November 1, Check Details

Only These Vehicles To Be Allowed Entry Into Delhi From November 1, Check Details

All BS4, BS5, and other lower-emission standard commercial vehicles will be completely banned from entering Delhi amid rising air pollution levels.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major step to curb air pollution, the Delhi government has decided that starting November 1, 2025, only BS6-compliant commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi, sources said. All BS4, BS5, and other lower-emission standard commercial vehicles will be completely banned from entering the city.

The new rule will be implemented strictly from November 1, and action will be taken against violators. Sources said the decision follows directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and applies to all outstation goods carriers that do not meet BS6 emission standards.

What Does the New Rule Say?

Under the new regulations, only BS6-standard commercial vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi from November 1 onwards. The restriction aims to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s worsening air quality. Experts say that introducing BS6-only entry could help lower pollution levels during the critical winter months.

What Is BS6 Engine Technology?

BS6, or Bharat Stage VI, is the latest emission standard that significantly reduces vehicle pollution. This engine technology emits much lower levels of harmful gases like particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) compared to earlier versions.

The move comes as pollution levels in Delhi typically spike from October through February, due to factors such as stubble burning, vehicle emissions, and stagnant air, which together cause hazardous air quality.

Which Vehicles Are Exempt From Ban?

Certain vehicles will be exempted from the ban, including: BS4 diesel vehicles (allowed till October 31, 2026),  BS6 diesel vehicles, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles. Officials said the measure is part of Delhi’s broader anti-pollution drive to ensure cleaner air and safer living conditions for residents.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI BS6 Delhi Entry Delhi Vehicles Ban
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget