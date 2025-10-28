Only These Vehicles To Be Allowed Entry Into Delhi From November 1, Check Details

In a major step to curb air pollution, the Delhi government has decided that starting November 1, 2025, only BS6-compliant commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi, sources said. All BS4, BS5, and other lower-emission standard commercial vehicles will be completely banned from entering the city.

The new rule will be implemented strictly from November 1, and action will be taken against violators. Sources said the decision follows directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and applies to all outstation goods carriers that do not meet BS6 emission standards.

What Does the New Rule Say?

Under the new regulations, only BS6-standard commercial vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi from November 1 onwards. The restriction aims to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s worsening air quality. Experts say that introducing BS6-only entry could help lower pollution levels during the critical winter months.

What Is BS6 Engine Technology?

BS6, or Bharat Stage VI, is the latest emission standard that significantly reduces vehicle pollution. This engine technology emits much lower levels of harmful gases like particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) compared to earlier versions.

The move comes as pollution levels in Delhi typically spike from October through February, due to factors such as stubble burning, vehicle emissions, and stagnant air, which together cause hazardous air quality.

Which Vehicles Are Exempt From Ban?

Certain vehicles will be exempted from the ban, including: BS4 diesel vehicles (allowed till October 31, 2026), BS6 diesel vehicles, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles. Officials said the measure is part of Delhi’s broader anti-pollution drive to ensure cleaner air and safer living conditions for residents.