Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India and ASEAN agreed to deepen disaster management cooperation.

Focusing on early warnings, data sharing, joint exercises.

Strengthening mechanisms for rapid humanitarian aid deployment.

Goal is building a resilient region against natural hazards.

Manila, Nov 17 (PTI) India and ASEAN on Tuesday agreed to deepen cooperation on disaster management, including through enhanced early warning systems, sharing of satellite and meteorological data, joint preparedness exercises and rapid deployment of humanitarian assistance.

The agreement was mentioned in a joint statement issued after the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the 11-member grouping discussed ways to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The joint statement said India and ASEAN, which are both exposed to hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, cyclones, extreme heat and landslides, recognised the need to build a disaster-resilient region.

The two sides expressed their desire to deepen cooperation across the "full disaster management cycle, encompassing prevention, preparedness, response and recovery".

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental bloc that promotes economic growth, political stability, security, and cultural cooperation among its member countries in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

Under the agreement, the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM), the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) and India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will strengthen regular consultations to promote greater complementarity between their respective disaster management mechanisms.

India and ASEAN also agreed to enhance cooperation on early warning systems for earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, cyclones and landslides, including through the voluntary sharing of satellite data, seismic monitoring information and meteorological forecasts, in accordance with national laws and regulations.

The joint statement also called for greater use of space-based data and applications for disaster risk assessment, monitoring and forecasting, building on ongoing ASEAN-India space cooperation.

The two sides will strengthen joint preparedness through training exercises, simulation drills and exchange of disaster response personnel, including joint exercises.

They also agreed to facilitate the rapid deployment of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief upon the request or with the consent of an affected member state, using existing mechanisms.

ASEAN and India have in recent years expanded cooperation in areas including security, connectivity, digital technology, space and disaster management as part of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The ASEAN-India dialogue relations began with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992 and were elevated to a full dialogue partnership in 1995 and summit-level partnership in 2002. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012 and to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The Philippines is hosting the ASEAN summit and related meetings this year as the current chair of the grouping.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)