Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Reaching PoK In 6 Months?’: Akhilesh Mocks Govt On Pakistan Strategy, ‘Friend’ Trump’s Claims On Ceasefire

‘Reaching PoK In 6 Months?’: Akhilesh Mocks Govt On Pakistan Strategy, ‘Friend’ Trump’s Claims On Ceasefire

Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government's handling of Operation Sindoor while speaking in Lok Sabha. He questioned the ceasefire with Pakistan, alleging intelligence failure as the reason behind Pahalgam terror attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 04:17 PM (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the central government as he spoke during the debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attack in the Lok Sabha. He questioned the decision of the government to agree to a truce and also slammed the Centre for "asking its friend (referring to US President Donald Trump) to announce the ceasefire."

Yadav called Pahalgam terror attack a "symbol of the government's intelligence failure" as he raised questions on why India ended the conflict with Pakistan abruptly, asking "under whose pressure was the ceasefire done?".

"How did the government back down? What was the reason for which the government had to announce a ceasefire? We had a hope that the government will announce the ceasefire. But their friendship is very deep, so they told their friend (US) that you should only announce the ceasefire, we don't need it, we will accept it from you only," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, slamming the government over Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Yadav continued with his attack on the Centre, saying that while he sees "different engines of government" clashing together, they united on PoK and claimed that they would reach PoK within six months if given the chance.

"I see different engines of government clashing together, it is possible that it is my false belief, but regarding PoK we see all the engines together. When it comes to reaching PoK some even said that within 6 months we will get a chance to get back PoK." he said.

"What answer is the government accepting this? Actually, the topic I have come here to talk about, this should not have been an issue in the first place. There are many issues being made, but this issue is not ruling or Opposition, this is about nation's security," Yadav added.

US President has repeatedly claimed that he had intervened in the ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan, adding that he used trade and tariffs in order to persuade the two nations to agree to a ceasefire. 

The Kannauj MP then went on to take a jibe at the misinformation that was spread by news channels during Operation Sindoor. He mentioned how certain news channels alleged that Indian forces had captured Karachi, Lahore, and  Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"I am happy to know that not only were Pakistani terror bases destroyed, but also India reached Pakistani airbases. We felt before that India could teach a lesson to Pakistan, give a proper reply. But when we were watching the various channels, then it felt like Karachi, Lahore is ours, some even said we captured some (Pakistanis). With the visuals of the channels it felt like PoK was ours only," he said.

The Samajwadi Party MP also praised the Indian armed forces, saying "if we count the daring armed forces of the world, Indian forces will be at the front of that list. Everyone lauds their courage." " I want to thank the Indian Army for its courage and sacrifice," he added.

"Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?” Yadav said, adding said the tragic incident that claimed 26 lives on April 22 should never have happened.

"The launch of Operation Sindoor post Pahalgam attack is a symbol of the government's intelligence failure," he said. 

Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav Trade Barbs In Lok Sabha

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav also got into a heated exchange during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha. 

Shah told the Lower House that three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev in an encounter in Srinagar, claiming the Army and CRPF had neutralised the "Aaka" (Master) of terrorists.

Following this, Yadav replied: "Un ke aaqa Pakistan mein hain (Their masters are in Pakistan)." Shah then retorted: "Kaun... aapki Pakistan se baat hoti hai kya (Who is that; do you speak with Pakistan)?"

However, the Home Minister's remark was met by a brief uproar by the Opposition MPs who rose from their seats and expressed their objection.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AKhilesh Yadav AMIT SHAH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Recalls ‘Mehndi Hands Lifted Corpses’ In Pahalgam
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Recalls ‘Mehndi Hands Lifted Corpses’ In Pahalgam
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget