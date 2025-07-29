Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the central government as he spoke during the debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attack in the Lok Sabha. He questioned the decision of the government to agree to a truce and also slammed the Centre for "asking its friend (referring to US President Donald Trump) to announce the ceasefire."

Yadav called Pahalgam terror attack a "symbol of the government's intelligence failure" as he raised questions on why India ended the conflict with Pakistan abruptly, asking "under whose pressure was the ceasefire done?".

"How did the government back down? What was the reason for which the government had to announce a ceasefire? We had a hope that the government will announce the ceasefire. But their friendship is very deep, so they told their friend (US) that you should only announce the ceasefire, we don't need it, we will accept it from you only," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, slamming the government over Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Yadav continued with his attack on the Centre, saying that while he sees "different engines of government" clashing together, they united on PoK and claimed that they would reach PoK within six months if given the chance.

"I see different engines of government clashing together, it is possible that it is my false belief, but regarding PoK we see all the engines together. When it comes to reaching PoK some even said that within 6 months we will get a chance to get back PoK." he said.

"What answer is the government accepting this? Actually, the topic I have come here to talk about, this should not have been an issue in the first place. There are many issues being made, but this issue is not ruling or Opposition, this is about nation's security," Yadav added.

US President has repeatedly claimed that he had intervened in the ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan, adding that he used trade and tariffs in order to persuade the two nations to agree to a ceasefire.

The Kannauj MP then went on to take a jibe at the misinformation that was spread by news channels during Operation Sindoor. He mentioned how certain news channels alleged that Indian forces had captured Karachi, Lahore, and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"I am happy to know that not only were Pakistani terror bases destroyed, but also India reached Pakistani airbases. We felt before that India could teach a lesson to Pakistan, give a proper reply. But when we were watching the various channels, then it felt like Karachi, Lahore is ours, some even said we captured some (Pakistanis). With the visuals of the channels it felt like PoK was ours only," he said.

VIDEO | Monsoon Session: Addressing the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) says, “I want to say this to BJP ‘Mai Duniya Ko Manane Mei Laga Hun, Mera Ghar Mujhse Rutha Ja Raha Hai.’ First, I want to thank the Indian Army for its… pic.twitter.com/XSJ0mReEQ6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

The Samajwadi Party MP also praised the Indian armed forces, saying "if we count the daring armed forces of the world, Indian forces will be at the front of that list. Everyone lauds their courage." " I want to thank the Indian Army for its courage and sacrifice," he added.

"Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?” Yadav said, adding said the tragic incident that claimed 26 lives on April 22 should never have happened.

"The launch of Operation Sindoor post Pahalgam attack is a symbol of the government's intelligence failure," he said.

Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav Trade Barbs In Lok Sabha

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav also got into a heated exchange during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha.

Shah told the Lower House that three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev in an encounter in Srinagar, claiming the Army and CRPF had neutralised the "Aaka" (Master) of terrorists.

Following this, Yadav replied: "Un ke aaqa Pakistan mein hain (Their masters are in Pakistan)." Shah then retorted: "Kaun... aapki Pakistan se baat hoti hai kya (Who is that; do you speak with Pakistan)?"

However, the Home Minister's remark was met by a brief uproar by the Opposition MPs who rose from their seats and expressed their objection.