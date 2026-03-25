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HomeNewsIndiaNation can advance only through inclusive development: Adityanath

Nation can advance only through inclusive development: Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that patriotism is not merely demonstrated through slogans, but rather through honest, diligent discharge of one's dutie.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:57 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that patriotism is not merely demonstrated through slogans, but rather through honest, diligent discharge of one's duties.

Addressing medical professionals at a felicitation ceremony on the occasion of Shri Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Yatra 6.0, Adityanath urged them not to restrict their practice solely to OPDs, urging them to venture into the field.

"The nation cannot truly progress if any caste, community, or section within society remains weak. The nation will advance only through inclusive development," Adityanath said and called upon the medical fraternity to transform the Yatra into a social movement.

He also appealed to the doctors to dedicate one Sunday each month to this noble cause of service.

"This initiative reaches out to the tribal communities residing across seven of our border districts. It has accomplished the noble task of winning hearts by extending medical care to those who are otherwise forgotten by society," Adityanath said.

Speaking about the work done for the Tharu community, the CM said that the government constructed a house for every single family in their community, provided them with electricity connections, solar power panels, health cards and ration cards.

RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal said that when the society itself rises to address its own suffering, one can truly say that an awakening has taken place within that society.

Operating under the banner of the National Medical Organisation, medical college students and faculty members across the country are actively engaged in service, he said.

Presiding over the programme, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, said, "Serving others depends not on an individual's resources, but rather on their feelings. Serving (others) is also a matter of destiny. Significant work is currently being undertaken for the Tharu and Vantangia communities by the Chief Minister, the NMO, and the Gorakshnath Seva Nyas." PTI NAV AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 01:01 AM (IST)
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