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HomeNewsIndia12,732 raids conducted across UP since Mar 12 to check black marketing of LPG cylinders, 16 held

12,732 raids conducted across UP since Mar 12 to check black marketing of LPG cylinders, 16 held

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI): To ensure smooth supply of petroleum products and LPG, the Uttar Pradesh government has conducted 12,732 inspections and raids across the state since March 12, an official statement said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:57 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI): To ensure smooth supply of petroleum products and LPG, the Uttar Pradesh government has conducted 12,732 inspections and raids across the state since March 12, an official statement said on Tuesday.

During this period, 16 people were arrested, 25 FIRs were registered against LPG distributors, 152 people involved in black marketing were booked and prosecution proceedings were initiated against 185 people, it said.

On March 12, the chief secretary instructed all district magistrates to maintain essential supplies and to immediately resolve any disruptions that may arise.

To maintain a robust supply chain, the state's 4,108 LPG distributors are ensuring the delivery of gas refills to consumers in accordance with their bookings. Currently, all distributors possess adequate stock and domestic LPG cylinders are being continuously made available to consumers according to their requirements, the statement said.

The central government has authorised an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial gas cylinders effective March 23, thereby further strengthening market supply, it said.

To ensure continuous monitoring of the situation, a 24-hour control room has been established at the office of the food and civil supplies commissioner, where information regarding the supply of petroleum products is exchanged and issues are resolved promptly, it said.

Officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies have also been deployed at the central control room.

Control rooms have also been established in all districts across the state and remain active round the clock. PTI NAV DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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